Berlin Could Halt Nord Stream 2 if Russia Attacks Ukraine, German Chancellor Says
The chancellor's comments come just a day after Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that the West would take "appropriate measures" against the... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
A Russian invasion of Ukraine would prompt Berlin to consider halting and sanctioning the Nord Stream pipeline, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said.The chancellor pointed to the agreement between Germany and the US signed last July on a common approach to Nord Stream 2, including its guarantees to continue Ukraine's status as a transit nation for Russian gas deliveries headed for Europe.Asked whether a hypothetical 'Russian invasion' of Ukraine might lead to NATO military assistance to Kiev, Scholz warned that Moscow would be made to pay "serious" political, economic and financial consequences, but ruled out the delivery of arms on Berlin's part.Scholz said he expects Russia to reduce the number of troops it has on the border with Ukraine. He added that Russia wants "constructive and stable relations with Russia."He added that Germany and France would continue to work with Russia through the Normandy format to achieve progress in finding a political settlement in the Ukraine conflict. "We are taking account of all levels - bilateral negotiations between the US and Russia, the Russia-NATO Council, the OSCE, the Normandy format. All of them must be used for us to achieve an improvement in the current situation," Scholz said.Also Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, repeating the talking point mentioned by Western officials for months now about "100,000 Russian soldiers" being gathered "near Ukraine for no apparent reason.""Therefore, since I took office, most of my talks have not been about how we can cooperate with Russia, how we can further deepen our cooperation, but about what measures we can take together as the EU, the G7 and NATO regarding the Russian situation if it were follow through on its threats with force," Baerbock said, without elaborating what "threats" she was talking about.
13:36 GMT 18.01.2022 (Updated: 14:07 GMT 18.01.2022)
The chancellor's comments come just a day after Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that the West would take "appropriate measures" against the Russian-European gas infrastructure megaproject in the event of an escalation in Ukraine. Moscow has expressed hope that the $10.5 billion project is not artificially delayed or politicized.
A Russian invasion of Ukraine would prompt Berlin to consider halting and sanctioning the Nord Stream pipeline, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said.
"It is clear that there will be a high price to pay and that everything will have to be discussed should there be a military intervention in Ukraine," Scholz said, speaking to reporters on Tuesday during a Q&A after his meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.
The chancellor pointed to the agreement between Germany and the US signed last July on a common approach to Nord Stream 2, including its guarantees to continue Ukraine's status as a transit nation for Russian gas deliveries headed for Europe.
Asked whether a hypothetical 'Russian invasion' of Ukraine might lead to NATO military assistance to Kiev, Scholz warned that Moscow would be made to pay "serious" political, economic and financial consequences, but ruled out the delivery of arms on Berlin's part.
Scholz said he expects Russia to reduce the number of troops it has on the border with Ukraine. He added that Russia wants "constructive and stable relations with Russia."
"We are not interested in long-term tensions, quite the contrary. But it is also important that everyone adheres to the principles that we have agreed on, and this means that Russia must adhere to the principles of the OSCE [the Organization for Security Co-Operation in Europe]," the chancellor said.
He added that Germany and France would continue to work with Russia through the Normandy format to achieve progress in finding a political settlement in the Ukraine conflict. "We are taking account of all levels - bilateral negotiations between the US and Russia, the Russia-NATO Council, the OSCE, the Normandy format. All of them must be used for us to achieve an improvement in the current situation," Scholz said.
Also Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, repeating the talking point mentioned by Western officials for months now about "100,000 Russian soldiers" being gathered "near Ukraine for no apparent reason."
"Therefore, since I took office, most of my talks have not been about how we can cooperate with Russia, how we can further deepen our cooperation, but about what measures we can take together as the EU, the G7 and NATO regarding the Russian situation if it were follow through on its threats with force," Baerbock said, without elaborating what "threats" she was talking about.