https://sputniknews.com/20220118/berlin-could-halt-nord-stream-2-if-russia-attacks-ukraine-german-chancellor-says-1092342635.html

Berlin Could Halt Nord Stream 2 if Russia Attacks Ukraine, German Chancellor Says

Berlin Could Halt Nord Stream 2 if Russia Attacks Ukraine, German Chancellor Says

The chancellor's comments come just a day after Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that the West would take "appropriate measures" against the... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-18T13:36+0000

2022-01-18T13:36+0000

2022-01-18T14:07+0000

germany

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/17/1082429140_0:266:2695:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_01124fa13196d37efb300fb101182ffc.jpg

A Russian invasion of Ukraine would prompt Berlin to consider halting and sanctioning the Nord Stream pipeline, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said.The chancellor pointed to the agreement between Germany and the US signed last July on a common approach to Nord Stream 2, including its guarantees to continue Ukraine's status as a transit nation for Russian gas deliveries headed for Europe.Asked whether a hypothetical 'Russian invasion' of Ukraine might lead to NATO military assistance to Kiev, Scholz warned that Moscow would be made to pay "serious" political, economic and financial consequences, but ruled out the delivery of arms on Berlin's part.Scholz said he expects Russia to reduce the number of troops it has on the border with Ukraine. He added that Russia wants "constructive and stable relations with Russia."He added that Germany and France would continue to work with Russia through the Normandy format to achieve progress in finding a political settlement in the Ukraine conflict. "We are taking account of all levels - bilateral negotiations between the US and Russia, the Russia-NATO Council, the OSCE, the Normandy format. All of them must be used for us to achieve an improvement in the current situation," Scholz said.Also Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, repeating the talking point mentioned by Western officials for months now about "100,000 Russian soldiers" being gathered "near Ukraine for no apparent reason.""Therefore, since I took office, most of my talks have not been about how we can cooperate with Russia, how we can further deepen our cooperation, but about what measures we can take together as the EU, the G7 and NATO regarding the Russian situation if it were follow through on its threats with force," Baerbock said, without elaborating what "threats" she was talking about.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

germany