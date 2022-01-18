Arab Coalition Says Hit Houthi Warehouses, Drone Communication System in Sanaa
© REUTERS / KHALED ABDULLAHGuards stand on the rubble of a house hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, January 18, 2022.
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Saudi-led coalition, involved in the ongoing Yemeni civil war, said on Tuesday it has conducted strikes against the Houthi movement's storage facilities and a drone communication system in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.
Earlier in the day, the Houthis accused the Arab coalition of bombing a residential area in Sanaa, killing over 20 people, including women and children.
"The coalition conducted strikes against training camps for Houthi militants in the capital of Sanaa, their warehouses and system of drone control," the coalition said in a statement, as quoted by Saudi TV channel Al Ekhbariya.
According to the coalition, it conducted 17 operations against the Houthi supporters in Yemen's northern province of Marib in the last 24 hours, killing 80 people.
Meanwhile, the Houthis claim that the air forces of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have performed 48 airstrikes across several Yemeni provinces within the last 24 hours.
On Monday, several unmanned aircraft attacked several targets in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, including the construction site of a new airport and fuel tankers near depots of oil company ADNOC. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, threatening with new strikes if the UAE continues its military operations in the country.
Satellite photos show the aftermath of a deadly drone strike on an oil facility in Abu Dhabi.— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) January 18, 2022
Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for Monday's attack https://t.co/dQmzw4Qxz8 pic.twitter.com/M8oRGAGNkz
The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition that is involved in the ongoing civil war in Yemen on the side of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi against the Houthi movement. The latter threatened on Monday to undermine the economy of the United Arab Emirates if Abu Dhabi continues its military operations in the country.
"If the UAE carries on the aggression and continues committing crimes in Yemen and trying to occupy this country, it may turn into real threats to the economy and investments [of the UAE] in the future," Mahdi Mashat, the head of the movement's Supreme Political Council, said on Telegram.