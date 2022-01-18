https://sputniknews.com/20220118/arab-coalition-says-hit-houthi-warehouses-drone-communication-system-in-sanaa-1092351718.html

Arab Coalition Says Hit Houthi Warehouses, Drone Communication System in Sanaa

DOHA (Sputnik) - The Saudi-led coalition, involved in the ongoing Yemeni civil war, said on Tuesday it has conducted strikes against the Houthi movement's... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, the Houthis accused the Arab coalition of bombing a residential area in Sanaa, killing over 20 people, including women and children.According to the coalition, it conducted 17 operations against the Houthi supporters in Yemen's northern province of Marib in the last 24 hours, killing 80 people.Meanwhile, the Houthis claim that the air forces of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have performed 48 airstrikes across several Yemeni provinces within the last 24 hours.On Monday, several unmanned aircraft attacked several targets in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, including the construction site of a new airport and fuel tankers near depots of oil company ADNOC. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, threatening with new strikes if the UAE continues its military operations in the country.The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition that is involved in the ongoing civil war in Yemen on the side of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi against the Houthi movement. The latter threatened on Monday to undermine the economy of the United Arab Emirates if Abu Dhabi continues its military operations in the country.

