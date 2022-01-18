https://sputniknews.com/20220118/ancient-highways--prehistoric-funerary-monuments-found-in-saudi-arabia-1092349654.html

Ancient Highways & Prehistoric Funerary Monuments Found in Saudi Arabia

A network of “lost highways” linking oases has been discovered by archaeologists in Saudi Arabia, Science Alert reports.According to the media outlet, these roads, marked with numerous ancient tombs, guided Bedouin people to water thousands of years ago.The archaeologists found what they described as an "incredible density of prehistoric funerary monuments" with "no equivalent elsewhere", with nearly 10,000 drystone funerary structures – most of them located near permanent water sources – discovered in Khaybar county alone.The media outlet also notes that by navigating from one oasis to another, the Bedouins from those ancient times could travel across large areas looking for “better lands and climates”, with the researchers noting that “by following only the networks of identified funerary avenues, it would be possible to traverse some 530 kilometers."

