Afghan Ambassadors Reportedly Skip Video Call With Taliban-Appointed Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Afghan ambassadors appointed by former President Ashraf Ghani in September defied an offer from the Taliban (under UN sanctions for... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

"We have nothing against beards and turbans. But governing a country in the 21st century has certain requirements. If you can comply with them, go ahead. If not, don’t think we’ll jump on your train to hell," Nasir Andisha, the Afghan ambassador to Switzerland, told the newspaper.Andisha and other diplomats say they do not represent exiled Ghani, and that the aim of their mission is to continue to represent the interests of the Afghan people.The Taliban meanwhile are trying to intensify efforts to take control of Afghanistan's overseas embassies, according to the report.In August, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as the United States was withdrawing troops, marking the end of their twenty-year presence in the country. Ghani resigned and fled. In September, the Taliban established an interim government.Even though a number of countries and organisations have expressed readiness to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the nation, no foreign state has formally recognised the Taliban as the legitimate authority.

