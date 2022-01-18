Registration was successful!
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Afghan Ambassadors Reportedly Skip Video Call With Taliban-Appointed Foreign Minister
Afghan Ambassadors Reportedly Skip Video Call With Taliban-Appointed Foreign Minister
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Afghan ambassadors appointed by former President Ashraf Ghani in September defied an offer from the Taliban (under UN sanctions for... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
"We have nothing against beards and turbans. But governing a country in the 21st century has certain requirements. If you can comply with them, go ahead. If not, don’t think we’ll jump on your train to hell," Nasir Andisha, the Afghan ambassador to Switzerland, told the newspaper.Andisha and other diplomats say they do not represent exiled Ghani, and that the aim of their mission is to continue to represent the interests of the Afghan people.The Taliban meanwhile are trying to intensify efforts to take control of Afghanistan's overseas embassies, according to the report.In August, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as the United States was withdrawing troops, marking the end of their twenty-year presence in the country. Ghani resigned and fled. In September, the Taliban established an interim government.Even though a number of countries and organisations have expressed readiness to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the nation, no foreign state has formally recognised the Taliban as the legitimate authority.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Afghan ambassadors appointed by former President Ashraf Ghani in September defied an offer from the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) to hold a videoconference with the new acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing the diplomats who were invited to participate.
"We have nothing against beards and turbans. But governing a country in the 21st century has certain requirements. If you can comply with them, go ahead. If not, don’t think we’ll jump on your train to hell," Nasir Andisha, the Afghan ambassador to Switzerland, told the newspaper.
Andisha and other diplomats say they do not represent exiled Ghani, and that the aim of their mission is to continue to represent the interests of the Afghan people.
The Taliban meanwhile are trying to intensify efforts to take control of Afghanistan's overseas embassies, according to the report.
In August, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as the United States was withdrawing troops, marking the end of their twenty-year presence in the country. Ghani resigned and fled. In September, the Taliban established an interim government.
Even though a number of countries and organisations have expressed readiness to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the nation, no foreign state has formally recognised the Taliban as the legitimate authority.
