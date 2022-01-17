Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/work-from-home-netizens-joke-as-australia-deports-novak-djokovic-over-vaccination-status-1092305756.html
'Work From Home': Memes Flood Twitter After Australia Deports No.1 Over Vaccination Status
'Work From Home': Memes Flood Twitter After Australia Deports No.1 Over Vaccination Status
Earlier in the day, the Federal Court of Australia decided to ban Djokovic from entering the nation over his vaccination status. The Serbian gov't had vowed to... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-17T00:10+0000
2022-01-17T00:12+0000
novak djokovic
sport
australia
vaccination
tennis
vaccinations
viral
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092305730_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f59b108e467cca1eea8208dd60bb56f9.jpg
The deportation of Novak Djokovic from Australia has generated a flurry of memes mocking the end of an absurd drama involving the world's best tennis player and the Australian government.As the number 1 tennis player in the world was ordered to go home on Sunday, social media exploded, with some social media users taking aim at the tennis player himself, claiming that he should not be spared from the strictest COVID-19 restrictions that have been imposed on the Australian people. Some memes have played a pun on the visa of the famous athlete, while others mocked the decisions of the authorities in the rather strange case regarding his access to the country.Some recalled the recent incident with the Australian Channel 7 TV hosts, whose personal opinions about the Joker shared during a break in a news program were leaked to the Internet.Others, for instance, in their emotional posts about the outcome of the drama with the tennis player's visa, noted that Djokovic himself was to blame for the situation. In addition, a video showing the decision-making process to expel Djokovic from the country has leaked to social media.And another user shared a photo of the next training session of the best men's tennis player.The federal court backed Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's decision to reject the tennis world number one's visa, following weeks of miscommunication between the state of Victoria and the federal government and divided public opinion. Following this, Djokovic was quickly brought to Melbourne airport early on Sunday and deported to Dubai on an Emirates flight. Some have accused the Australian government of exploiting the tennis star as a political pawn to justify its draconian and unpopular coronavirus restrictions. Despite suspicions that his exemption and the specifics of his movements in the weeks leading up to the tournament were not real, the unvaccinated tennis star was first granted a visa and allowed into the country.Over the past couple of weeks before this decisive court action, many claimed that the world number one presented no threat because he had recently recovered from COVID-19 and had been instilled with natural immunity in addition to his already good physical health.Earlier in the day, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) shared a statement in which it noted that Djokovic's absence from the Australian Open is a loss for the sport. Apart from that, the sport's governing organization wished the athlete luck while also emphasizing that "decisions of legal authorities regarding matters of public health must be respected."As for the man himself, Djokovic said on Sunday that he was "extremely disappointed" by the court's decision, but said he would respect it.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092305730_232:0:2963:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4fe28f6aa612dbc7ba9e597307beeaa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
novak djokovic, sport, australia, vaccination, tennis, vaccinations, viral, covid-19

'Work From Home': Memes Flood Twitter After Australia Deports No.1 Over Vaccination Status

00:10 GMT 17.01.2022 (Updated: 00:12 GMT 17.01.2022)
© REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTTSerbian tennis player Novak Djokovic walks in Melbourne Airport before boarding a flight, after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open, in Melbourne, Australia, January 16, 2022.
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic walks in Melbourne Airport before boarding a flight, after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open, in Melbourne, Australia, January 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTT
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier in the day, the Federal Court of Australia decided to ban Djokovic from entering the nation over his vaccination status. The Serbian gov't had vowed to stand by the No.1 tennis player, as critics suggest Canberra has attempted to use sport for political purposes.
The deportation of Novak Djokovic from Australia has generated a flurry of memes mocking the end of an absurd drama involving the world's best tennis player and the Australian government.
As the number 1 tennis player in the world was ordered to go home on Sunday, social media exploded, with some social media users taking aim at the tennis player himself, claiming that he should not be spared from the strictest COVID-19 restrictions that have been imposed on the Australian people.
Some memes have played a pun on the visa of the famous athlete, while others mocked the decisions of the authorities in the rather strange case regarding his access to the country.
Some recalled the recent incident with the Australian Channel 7 TV hosts, whose personal opinions about the Joker shared during a break in a news program were leaked to the Internet.
Others, for instance, in their emotional posts about the outcome of the drama with the tennis player's visa, noted that Djokovic himself was to blame for the situation.
In addition, a video showing the decision-making process to expel Djokovic from the country has leaked to social media.
And another user shared a photo of the next training session of the best men's tennis player.
The federal court backed Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's decision to reject the tennis world number one's visa, following weeks of miscommunication between the state of Victoria and the federal government and divided public opinion. Following this, Djokovic was quickly brought to Melbourne airport early on Sunday and deported to Dubai on an Emirates flight.
Some have accused the Australian government of exploiting the tennis star as a political pawn to justify its draconian and unpopular coronavirus restrictions. Despite suspicions that his exemption and the specifics of his movements in the weeks leading up to the tournament were not real, the unvaccinated tennis star was first granted a visa and allowed into the country.
Over the past couple of weeks before this decisive court action, many claimed that the world number one presented no threat because he had recently recovered from COVID-19 and had been instilled with natural immunity in addition to his already good physical health.
Earlier in the day, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) shared a statement in which it noted that Djokovic's absence from the Australian Open is a loss for the sport. Apart from that, the sport's governing organization wished the athlete luck while also emphasizing that "decisions of legal authorities regarding matters of public health must be respected."
As for the man himself, Djokovic said on Sunday that he was "extremely disappointed" by the court's decision, but said he would respect it.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:10 GMT'Work From Home': Memes Flood Twitter After Australia Deports No.1 Over Vaccination Status
00:07 GMTNorth Korea Launches 'Two Ballistic Missiles' - Media Citing South Korean Military
YesterdayIsraeli Military Complete ‘Desert Falcon’ Aerial Drills With US in Apparent Show of Force to Iran
YesterdayNew Poll Shows Vast Portion of Americans Not Happy With Biden's Handling of Economy, Inflation
YesterdayWatch Two Hostages Escape Colleyville Synagogue Attacker Minutes Before He Is Shot Dead by Police
YesterdayUS Surgeon General Predicts ‘Tough Next Few Weeks’ Due to Omicron Variant
YesterdayVideo: Freighter Breakdown Blocks Turkey's Bosphorus Strait
YesterdayStoltenberg Says NATO Won't Agree to Keep Military Within Pre-1997 Borders
YesterdayPiers Morgan Slams Boris Johnson Over 'Partygate' — Video
YesterdayEx-Tennis Player Compares Djokovic's Fight for Australian Visa to NATO's Bombing of Serbia
YesterdayRussian Regulator Tells Meta to Restore Vienna Delegation's Facebook Page
YesterdaySNL Version of Joe Biden Has a Solution For Pandemic: 'Stop Seeing Spider-Man!'
YesterdayJordan Peterson Steps in to Defend Joe Rogan as Scientists Sign Letter Condemning His COVID Claims
YesterdayViral Video Explains Why Spaghetti Spoons Have Holes
Yesterday'Will Never Choose Bezos': Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan Would Favour Russian Rocket for Space Travel
Yesterday'Boris, Get Exit Done': Scottish Newspaper Trolls UK PM With His Famous Brexit Slogan
YesterdayIsraeli PM Pledges Netanyahu's Possible Plea Deal Will Not Bring Down Coalition Government
YesterdayColleyville Synagogue Crisis: Hostage-Taker Was Reportedly a British Citizen
YesterdayUK Authorities Concerned About Anti-Vaxxer Movement as it Tends To Extremism, Report Says
YesterdayBiden Calls Texas Synagogue Hostage Situation 'an Act of Terror'