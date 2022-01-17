Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/white-house-on-possibility-of-disconnecting-russia-from-swift-none-of-options-ruled-out-1092326475.html
White House Denies Report Saying US & EU Rule Out Russia's Disconnection From SWIFT
White House Denies Report Saying US & EU Rule Out Russia's Disconnection From SWIFT
Earlier, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing German government sources, that Western governments are no longer considering cutting Russian banks... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-17T18:29+0000
2022-01-17T19:13+0000
us
russia
swift
white house
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092119654_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2224a9b3ef282d25abd64dc4495b5118.jpg
The White House has denied a report saying that the US and EU have abandoned their plans to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT system as part of restrictive measures that would be imposed if Russia invades Ukraine.The US does not rule out such a possibility, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said, quoted by the presidential pool. He added that Washington has remained in close contact with its European colleagues concerning possible grave consequences for Russia should it invade Ukraine.This comes after earlier on Monday, Handelsblatt reported, citing German government sources, that the West was no longer opting for blocking Russia from SWIFT and was mulling economic sanctions against major Russian banks as an alternative.Based in Belgium, SWIFT is a vast messaging network used by banks and other financial institutions to quickly and securely send and receive money transfer instructions.Russia has repeatedly rejected speculations in Western media about its alleged plans to invade Ukraine and stressed that it has the right to relocate troops within its territory at its own discretion. Moscow also repeatedly emphasised that NATO's military activity near its borders poses a threat to the country’s security.
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/kremlin-on-nulands-18-response-scenarios-in-ukraine-russia-also-considering-various-scenarios-1092313842.html
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092119654_341:0:3070:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_552c03671053e95c2504e50a316a3004.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, swift, white house

White House Denies Report Saying US & EU Rule Out Russia's Disconnection From SWIFT

18:29 GMT 17.01.2022 (Updated: 19:13 GMT 17.01.2022)
© AFP 2021 / SAMUEL CORUMThe U.S. Capitol Building is seen past the Washington Monument as people walk around the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall as the sun sets on November 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden returned to Washington after spending the Thanksgiving Holiday with family in Nantucket and immediately met with members of his medical team to discuss the newly discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The U.S. Capitol Building is seen past the Washington Monument as people walk around the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall as the sun sets on November 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden returned to Washington after spending the Thanksgiving Holiday with family in Nantucket and immediately met with members of his medical team to discuss the newly discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / SAMUEL CORUM
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing German government sources, that Western governments are no longer considering cutting Russian banks off from the SWIFT global payments system.
The White House has denied a report saying that the US and EU have abandoned their plans to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT system as part of restrictive measures that would be imposed if Russia invades Ukraine.
The US does not rule out such a possibility, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said, quoted by the presidential pool.
He added that Washington has remained in close contact with its European colleagues concerning possible grave consequences for Russia should it invade Ukraine.
This comes after earlier on Monday, Handelsblatt reported, citing German government sources, that the West was no longer opting for blocking Russia from SWIFT and was mulling economic sanctions against major Russian banks as an alternative.
Moscow, Kremlin view - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
Kremlin on US Threats of 'Sharp Pain' Over Ukraine: Russia Considering Various Scenarios
09:25 GMT
Based in Belgium, SWIFT is a vast messaging network used by banks and other financial institutions to quickly and securely send and receive money transfer instructions.
Russia has repeatedly rejected speculations in Western media about its alleged plans to invade Ukraine and stressed that it has the right to relocate troops within its territory at its own discretion. Moscow also repeatedly emphasised that NATO's military activity near its borders poses a threat to the country’s security.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:29 GMTAnne Frank Possibly Betrayed by Man Trying to Save His Own Family, Cold Case Team Says
19:14 GMTDistress Signal Detected in Tonga in Wake of Powerful Volcano Eruption and Tsunami
19:05 GMTRich Crypto Investors Flock to Puerto Rico – Media
19:02 GMTBiden Uses MLK Jr. Day to Push Democrats' Voting Rights Bills
18:29 GMTWhite House Denies Report Saying US & EU Rule Out Russia's Disconnection From SWIFT
17:29 GMTHouthis Threaten to Undermine UAE's Economy Following Abu Dhabi Oil Depot Drone Attack
17:08 GMTRussia Rejects Claim That Security Proposals are Attempt to Restore 'Spheres of Influence'
17:02 GMTUS Boomer’s Guam Trip Tells China It ‘Can’t Do Much About 100 Nukes Parked on Doorstep’, Media Says
17:00 GMTKarim Benzema Threatens to Quit if Real Madrid Signs Erling Haaland: Report
16:39 GMT'Disgusted' Netizens Slam US Pastor Who Smeared His Spit on Man's Face During Sermon
16:28 GMTUN Secretary-General Guterres Speaks on First Day of The 2022 WEF in Davos
16:16 GMTPM Sanchez: Novak Djokovic Will Have to Comply With Spanish Health Rules to Compete in Country
16:03 GMTAfter Telangana, Indian States Maharashtra and Punjab Invite Elon Musk to Open Manufacturing Unit
15:53 GMTTexas Synagogue Hostage-Taker Reportedly Said He 'Wished He Was Among 9/11 Terrorists'
15:39 GMTIran Open to Reviving Riyadh Embassy as Diplomats Arrive in Saudi Arabia for First Time Since 2016
15:39 GMTTonga Underwater Volcano Eruption May Cool Down Southern Hemisphere, Scientists Say
15:37 GMTChairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley Tests Positive for Coronavirus
15:27 GMTUK Muslim Council Urges Parliament Upper House to Reject Policing Bill
15:20 GMTLe Pen Emerges Stronger After Zemmour Joins French Presidential Race, Poll Shows
15:19 GMTDan Walker, Gary Lineker, Hugh Grant Rip 'Nut Jobs’ of BoJo's Gov’t For Plan to ‘Destroy’ BBC