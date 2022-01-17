Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/wealth-of-10-richest-men-doubled-during-pandemic-incomes-of-99-of-humanity-drop-oxfam-says-1092313983.html
Wealth of 10 Richest Men Doubled During Pandemic, Incomes of 99% of Humanity Drop, Oxfam Says
Wealth of 10 Richest Men Doubled During Pandemic, Incomes of 99% of Humanity Drop, Oxfam Says
The first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have helped doubling of fortunes of the world's ten richest people, who now are six times wealthier than the poorest 3.1 billion people
2022-01-17T09:29+0000
2022-01-17T09:29+0000
pandemic
world
wealth
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092313941_49:0:1231:665_1920x0_80_0_0_d5ee182aa3a98461a9971b2bbd720ced.jpg
"The world's ten richest men more than doubled their fortunes from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion —at a rate of $15,000 per second or $1.3 billion a day— during the first two years of a pandemic that has seen the incomes of 99 percent of humanity fall and over 160 million more people forced into poverty," the Oxfam statement said.Oxfam observed that the COVID-19 pandemic has facilitated such an unprecedented rise of billionaires’ wealth, which has grown more than in the last 14 years, making them six times more wealthier than the poorest 3.1 billion people around the world.Meanwhile, Oxfam claims that growing inequality contributes to the daily deaths of at least 21,000 people who suffer from limited access to health care, gender-based violence, malnutrition and climate disruption.A one-time 99% tax on the pandemic revenues of the ten richest people could cover the production of enough vaccines for the entire population across the world, provide for universal healthcare and social protection, and fund climate adaptation and combating gender-based violence in more than 80 countries.According to Oxfam, there is no shortage of money in the global economy today, given that governments have committed $16 trillion to counter the pandemic. The actual problem is the governments’ sluggishness in preventing extreme enrichment of the elite that perpetuates inequality and unleashes economic violence against the majority of the world's population.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092313941_196:0:1083:665_1920x0_80_0_0_19728f8c369b63aa89f0a7d21fd48986.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pandemic, world, wealth

Wealth of 10 Richest Men Doubled During Pandemic, Incomes of 99% of Humanity Drop, Oxfam Says

09:29 GMT 17.01.2022
CC0 / / Covid-19 dollars
Covid-19 dollars - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have helped doubling of fortunes of the world's ten richest people, who now are six times wealthier than the poorest 3.1 billion people, Oxfam, international charitable NGO, reported on Monday, ahead of the World Economic Forum's Davos from 17-21 January.
"The world's ten richest men more than doubled their fortunes from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion —at a rate of $15,000 per second or $1.3 billion a day— during the first two years of a pandemic that has seen the incomes of 99 percent of humanity fall and over 160 million more people forced into poverty," the Oxfam statement said.
Oxfam observed that the COVID-19 pandemic has facilitated such an unprecedented rise of billionaires’ wealth, which has grown more than in the last 14 years, making them six times more wealthier than the poorest 3.1 billion people around the world.
"Central banks pumped trillions of dollars into financial markets to save the economy, yet much of that has ended up lining the pockets of billionaires riding a stock market boom. Vaccines were meant to end this pandemic, yet rich governments allowed pharma billionaires and monopolies to cut off the supply to billions of people," Oxfam International's Executive Director Gabriela Bucher said.
Meanwhile, Oxfam claims that growing inequality contributes to the daily deaths of at least 21,000 people who suffer from limited access to health care, gender-based violence, malnutrition and climate disruption.
A one-time 99% tax on the pandemic revenues of the ten richest people could cover the production of enough vaccines for the entire population across the world, provide for universal healthcare and social protection, and fund climate adaptation and combating gender-based violence in more than 80 countries.
"It has never been so important to start righting the violent wrongs of this obscene inequality by clawing back elites’ power and extreme wealth including through taxation — getting that money back into the real economy and to save lives," Bucher stressed.
According to Oxfam, there is no shortage of money in the global economy today, given that governments have committed $16 trillion to counter the pandemic. The actual problem is the governments’ sluggishness in preventing extreme enrichment of the elite that perpetuates inequality and unleashes economic violence against the majority of the world's population.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:29 GMTWealth of 10 Richest Men Doubled During Pandemic, Incomes of 99% of Humanity Drop, Oxfam Says
09:25 GMTKremlin on Nuland's Threats of 'Sharp Pain' Over Ukraine: Russia Also Considering Various Options
09:20 GMTThree Fuel-Carrying Tankers Reportedly Explode in Abu Dhabi
08:55 GMTNetanyahu Mulls Plea Bargain But What Will it Mean for Israel's Political Scene?
08:55 GMTIndia to Deploy First S-400 Missile Defense System Unit by April, Reports Say
08:50 GMTSweden Investigates Drone Flights Over Nuclear Plants as 'National Incident'
08:28 GMTKeir Starmer Urged to ‘Man Up’ and Apologise Instead of ‘Weaseling Out’ of Drinks in Lockdown Claims
08:12 GMTMajor Snowstorm Hits US East Coast - Photo, Video
08:02 GMTNorth Macedonia's Parliament Elects New Prime Minister, Approves New Coalition Government
07:32 GMTReal Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Makes History Being First Italian Coach to Win Spanish Super Cup
07:31 GMTVolcano Monitoring Ineffective in Detecting Deadly Hazards Like Indonesia 2018 Tsunami, Warns Study
07:27 GMTGazan Fishermen Struggle to Stay Afloat Despite Israel's Decision to Loosen Its Grip Over The Strip
07:15 GMT'Very Disturbing': GOP Senator Slams FBI for Clearing Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker of Anti-Semitism
07:10 GMTEnd of an Era: India Mourns the Demise of Legendary Kathak Dancer Birju Maharaj
06:01 GMTBoJo Reportedly Grilled in ‘Partygate’ Probe Amid ‘Save Big Dog’&'Red Meat’ Premiership Rescue Plans
04:22 GMTTwo Shots of Russia’s Sputnik V Accepted for International Travel to Australia - TGA
03:59 GMTThousands of Flights Cancelled, Power Out Across US Amid Snow Storm
03:56 GMTCoordination Center Used During Kazakhstan Protests Located in Kiev, Fugitive Banker Claims
03:52 GMTExpert Suggests There's a 'Good Chance' For Potential Trump-Clinton 2024 Rematch
03:44 GMTMcCaul Says US Got Into New Cold War With Russia, Calls for ‘Sanctions, More Arms Sales to Ukraine’