Tonga Underwater Volcano Eruption May Cool Down Southern Hemisphere, Scientists Say

2022-01-17T15:39+0000

2022-01-17T15:39+0000

2022-01-17T15:43+0000

The underwater eruption of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha'apai volcano may bring down the mean temperature by 0.5 degrees Celsius in the Southern Hemisphere, predict climate scientists.Professor Jim Salinger, who co-authored a study on six significant eruptions over the last century, said Hunga-Tonga's eruption has pumped 0.4 teragrams of sulphur dioxide (SO2) into the stratosphere – the second layer of the atmosphere, which ranges between 10 km to 50 km from earth's surface. This sulphur dioxide will divert some of the sun's radiation away, lowering the temperature of the Earth's surface.Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist at the Breakthrough Institute, said that post-eruption SO2 measurements show that it is probably not enough to affect global temperatures significantly. "That being said, more measurements will be taken, and more eruptions are possible," he added.The satellite imagery shows that Sulphur Dioxide plume has reached Australia on Monday, covering Queensland, and reaching the border of the Northern Territory.Most research suggests that the eruption's impact on the climate would likely be seen in the next few months, given it will take time for these tiny particles to disperse over the Southern Hemisphere.Meanwhile, Fiji's government said that the Sulphur Dioxide concentration in the atmosphere increased overnight, resulting in acidic rainfall in the region.James Renwick, Head of School of Geography, Environment, and Earth Sciences at Victoria University of Wellington, observed that Tonga's eruption would have a significant impact locally, "but it's not likely to affect the global climate."Researchers have agreed that Tonga's eruption was not as large as Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines, which injected 20-million-tonnes SO2 into the stratosphere in June 1991. Scientists found that the Earth's mean temperature comes down by 0.3 degrees Celsius.Several experts analysed the satellite data and observed that total SO2 emissions from Tonga are roughly 2 percent of Pinatubo.

