Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/sweden-investigates-drone-flights-over-nuclear-plants-as-national-incident-1092312853.html
Sweden Investigates Drone Flights Over Nuclear Plants as 'National Incident'
Sweden Investigates Drone Flights Over Nuclear Plants as 'National Incident'
While no permit is required from the Swedish Transport Agency for lighter drones, they have to be flown within sight at a certain distance and not over... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-17T08:50+0000
2022-01-17T08:50+0000
nuclear power plant
news
europe
sweden
drone
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106772/98/1067729877_0:0:3437:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_45aaec8e6595cb8344ec720ede2e2229.jpg
The Swedish Police are investigating unauthorised drone flights over several nuclear power plants across the Nordic country as a special event. The police confirmed that drones have been observed over the Forsmark and Oskarshamn nuclear power plants. Drones were also reportedly spotted over the Ringshals nuclear power plant and the closed power plant in Barsebäck, but the police couldn't confirm that information.According to police spokeswoman Petra Blomqvist, the first observation of a flying object over Forsmark was made on Friday evening and continued for over an hour. According to the police, there is no indication that the drone has landed inside the area of the nuclear power plant.“These are extremely serious events. We are investigating a possible connection,” Blomqvist said in a statement.The police decided to handle the incidents as a special national incident, which implies a certain level of interconnection. The incidents and investigations are handled regionally, but are coordinated by the police's national operational department, Noa.There are currently no suspects in either of the cases, according to the police, which are investigating unauthorised access to protected objects, violations of the Civil Aviation Act and illegal depiction of protected objects. The Armed Forces have been informed about the efforts as well.Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist emphasised that on previous occasions drones have been noted at various protected objects in connection with military exercises.According to experts, though, Sweden's preparedness against drone attacks is insufficient.According to unconfirmed information published by the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, it is a question of larger drones, possibly with petrol engines and helicopter-like rotor blades, which may cost up to SEK 1 million ($110,000). Joakim Stenberg, a technician at the drone-focused company UAS Intelligence Sweden, called them “extremely unusual” as only a single company produces them in Sweden. Drones of this type may weigh up to 50 kg and have a range of up to 200 kilometres.For lighter drones, no permit is required from the Swedish Transport Agency as long they are flown within sight, no higher than 120 meters above the ground and not over crowds or protected objects.
sweden
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106772/98/1067729877_207:0:3226:2264_1920x0_80_0_0_4f0397e657fa51e7c68427d2fb11c36b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nuclear power plant, news, europe, sweden, drone, scandinavia

Sweden Investigates Drone Flights Over Nuclear Plants as 'National Incident'

08:50 GMT 17.01.2022
© AP Photo / TT News Agency, Mikael FritzonAn exterior view of the Oskarshamn nuclear power plant in Oskarshamn, southeastern Sweden (File)
An exterior view of the Oskarshamn nuclear power plant in Oskarshamn, southeastern Sweden (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© AP Photo / TT News Agency, Mikael Fritzon
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
While no permit is required from the Swedish Transport Agency for lighter drones, they have to be flown within sight at a certain distance and not over protected objects, such as nuclear power plants.
The Swedish Police are investigating unauthorised drone flights over several nuclear power plants across the Nordic country as a special event.

The police confirmed that drones have been observed over the Forsmark and Oskarshamn nuclear power plants. Drones were also reportedly spotted over the Ringshals nuclear power plant and the closed power plant in Barsebäck, but the police couldn't confirm that information.
According to police spokeswoman Petra Blomqvist, the first observation of a flying object over Forsmark was made on Friday evening and continued for over an hour. According to the police, there is no indication that the drone has landed inside the area of the nuclear power plant.
“These are extremely serious events. We are investigating a possible connection,” Blomqvist said in a statement.
The police decided to handle the incidents as a special national incident, which implies a certain level of interconnection. The incidents and investigations are handled regionally, but are coordinated by the police's national operational department, Noa.
There are currently no suspects in either of the cases, according to the police, which are investigating unauthorised access to protected objects, violations of the Civil Aviation Act and illegal depiction of protected objects. The Armed Forces have been informed about the efforts as well.
Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist emphasised that on previous occasions drones have been noted at various protected objects in connection with military exercises.

“This is a thing that happens from time to time. We have also changed the legislation so that this type of drone can be shot down. Now it is up to the police to investigate,” Hultqvist told national broadcaster SVT.

According to experts, though, Sweden's preparedness against drone attacks is insufficient.

“We have not really adapted our way of looking at this type of event to today's reality. We still think of the world as either in peace or at war,” Hans Liwång, associate professor at the Swedish National Defence College told SVT. “The work must start before the event begins, not after,” he added.

According to unconfirmed information published by the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, it is a question of larger drones, possibly with petrol engines and helicopter-like rotor blades, which may cost up to SEK 1 million ($110,000). Joakim Stenberg, a technician at the drone-focused company UAS Intelligence Sweden, called them “extremely unusual” as only a single company produces them in Sweden. Drones of this type may weigh up to 50 kg and have a range of up to 200 kilometres.
For lighter drones, no permit is required from the Swedish Transport Agency as long they are flown within sight, no higher than 120 meters above the ground and not over crowds or protected objects.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:29 GMTWealth of 10 Richest Men Doubled During Pandemic, Incomes of 99% of Humanity Drop, Oxfam Says
09:25 GMTKremlin on Nuland's Threats of 'Sharp Pain' Over Ukraine: Russia Also Considering Various Options
09:20 GMTThree Fuel-Carrying Tankers Reportedly Explode in Abu Dhabi
08:55 GMTNetanyahu Mulls Plea Bargain But What Will it Mean for Israel's Political Scene?
08:55 GMTIndia to Deploy First S-400 Missile Defense System Unit by April, Reports Say
08:50 GMTSweden Investigates Drone Flights Over Nuclear Plants as 'National Incident'
08:28 GMTKeir Starmer Urged to ‘Man Up’ and Apologise Instead of ‘Weaseling Out’ of Drinks in Lockdown Claims
08:12 GMTMajor Snowstorm Hits US East Coast - Photo, Video
08:02 GMTNorth Macedonia's Parliament Elects New Prime Minister, Approves New Coalition Government
07:32 GMTReal Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Makes History Being First Italian Coach to Win Spanish Super Cup
07:31 GMTVolcano Monitoring Ineffective in Detecting Deadly Hazards Like Indonesia 2018 Tsunami, Warns Study
07:27 GMTGazan Fishermen Struggle to Stay Afloat Despite Israel's Decision to Loosen Its Grip Over The Strip
07:15 GMT'Very Disturbing': GOP Senator Slams FBI for Clearing Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker of Anti-Semitism
07:10 GMTEnd of an Era: India Mourns the Demise of Legendary Kathak Dancer Birju Maharaj
06:01 GMTBoJo Reportedly Grilled in ‘Partygate’ Probe Amid ‘Save Big Dog’&'Red Meat’ Premiership Rescue Plans
04:22 GMTTwo Shots of Russia’s Sputnik V Accepted for International Travel to Australia - TGA
03:59 GMTThousands of Flights Cancelled, Power Out Across US Amid Snow Storm
03:56 GMTCoordination Center Used During Kazakhstan Protests Located in Kiev, Fugitive Banker Claims
03:52 GMTExpert Suggests There's a 'Good Chance' For Potential Trump-Clinton 2024 Rematch
03:44 GMTMcCaul Says US Got Into New Cold War With Russia, Calls for ‘Sanctions, More Arms Sales to Ukraine’