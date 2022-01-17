https://sputniknews.com/20220117/russias-envoy-to-osce-slams-blocking-of-delegations-facebook-page-as-censorship-1092316190.html

Russia’s Envoy to OSCE Slams Blocking of Delegation's Facebook Page as 'Censorship'

The blocking of the Facebook page of the Russian delegation in Vienna is a politically-motivated attempt at censorship

The Facebook account of the Russian security delegation in Vienna has been restored. However, Russia has not received any explanation from Meta, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said.Earlier in the day, Russia's OSCE Permanent Representative Alexander Lukashevich said that the blocking of the Facebook page of the Russian delegation in Vienna was a politically-motivated attempt at censorship.The page, affiliated with the Russian Foreign Ministry, was blocked for allegedly publishing illegal content.On 16 January, Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor sent a request to Meta (which owns the Facebook social network) to remove restrictions from the official Facebook page of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control. Roskomnadzor noted that these actions of the administration of the social network Facebook violate the key principles of the free distribution of information, and unhindered access to it. The agency considers this an act of censorship, which is prohibited by the Russian Constitution.

