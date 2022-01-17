Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: Tennis Star Djokovic Returns to Belgrade After Losing Australia Deportation Trial Case
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/russias-envoy-to-osce-slams-blocking-of-delegations-facebook-page-as-censorship-1092316190.html
Russia’s Envoy to OSCE Slams Blocking of Delegation's Facebook Page as 'Censorship'
Russia’s Envoy to OSCE Slams Blocking of Delegation's Facebook Page as 'Censorship'
The blocking of the Facebook page of the Russian delegation in Vienna is a politically-motivated attempt at censorship
2022-01-17T10:50+0000
2022-01-17T11:25+0000
world
russia
facebook
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092213452_0:213:3263:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04a512625cfb3e31b351380522a10e45.jpg
The Facebook account of the Russian security delegation in Vienna has been restored. However, Russia has not received any explanation from Meta, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said.Earlier in the day, Russia's OSCE Permanent Representative Alexander Lukashevich said that the blocking of the Facebook page of the Russian delegation in Vienna was a politically-motivated attempt at censorship.The page, affiliated with the Russian Foreign Ministry, was blocked for allegedly publishing illegal content.On 16 January, Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor sent a request to Meta (which owns the Facebook social network) to remove restrictions from the official Facebook page of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control. Roskomnadzor noted that these actions of the administration of the social network Facebook violate the key principles of the free distribution of information, and unhindered access to it. The agency considers this an act of censorship, which is prohibited by the Russian Constitution.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092213452_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_801acc5c993cc84deee2a33b9d436f09.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, russia, facebook

Russia’s Envoy to OSCE Slams Blocking of Delegation's Facebook Page as 'Censorship'

10:50 GMT 17.01.2022 (Updated: 11:25 GMT 17.01.2022)
© REUTERS / Dado RuvicA woman holds smartphone with Facebook logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021
A woman holds smartphone with Facebook logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
Subscribe
Earlier, the Facebook account of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control was blocked following posts about security guarantees.
The Facebook account of the Russian security delegation in Vienna has been restored. However, Russia has not received any explanation from Meta, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said.
Earlier in the day, Russia's OSCE Permanent Representative Alexander Lukashevich said that the blocking of the Facebook page of the Russian delegation in Vienna was a politically-motivated attempt at censorship.
"This is, of course, an absolutely intolerable situation. A situation where we are faced with a direct threat to silence our opinion. This is a direct attempt at censorship based on political motives. We will raise the problem to our specialized institution - the Representative on Freedom of the Media and the OSCE Secretary General, as well as the Polish Chairmanship," Lukashevich said during a briefing at the Rossiya Segodnya information agency.
The page, affiliated with the Russian Foreign Ministry, was blocked for allegedly publishing illegal content.
On 16 January, Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor sent a request to Meta (which owns the Facebook social network) to remove restrictions from the official Facebook page of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control.
Roskomnadzor noted that these actions of the administration of the social network Facebook violate the key principles of the free distribution of information, and unhindered access to it. The agency considers this an act of censorship, which is prohibited by the Russian Constitution.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:23 GMTDjokovic May Participate in Australian Open Next Year, Australian Prime Minister Says
11:12 GMTTennis Star Djokovic Returns to Belgrade After Losing Australia Deportation Trial Case
11:10 GMTAustralian PM Accused of Double Standards on 'Anti-Vaxxer' Lawmakers Amid Djokovic Saga
11:06 GMTWhat's Behind Royal Family's Drastic Decision to Strip Prince Andrew of Military Roles, HRH Title?
10:50 GMTRussia’s Envoy to OSCE Slams Blocking of Delegation's Facebook Page as 'Censorship'
10:50 GMT'Divine Miracle': Three-Eyed Calf Born in India Taken for Reincarnation of God Shiva
10:42 GMTNew Zealand, Australia Send Planes to Assess Tsunami Damage Following Tonga Volcano Eruption
10:20 GMTUK Households Facing ‘Fuel Stress’ May Treble After New Energy Cap in April, Warns Think Tank
10:06 GMTChinese President Xi Jinping Speaks on First Day of Davos 2022 Virtual Event Agenda
09:29 GMTWealth of 10 Richest Men Doubled During Pandemic, Incomes of 99% of Humanity Drop, Oxfam Says
09:25 GMTKremlin on US Threats of 'Sharp Pain' Over Ukraine: Russia Considering Various Scenarios
09:20 GMTThree Killed, Six Wounded After Fuel-Carrying Tankers Explode in Abu Dhabi - Videos
08:55 GMTNetanyahu Mulls Plea Bargain But What Will it Mean for Israel's Political Scene?
08:55 GMTIndia to Deploy First S-400 Missile Defense System Unit by April, Reports Say
08:50 GMTSweden Investigates Drone Flights Over Nuclear Plants as 'National Incident'
08:28 GMTKeir Starmer Urged to ‘Man Up’ and Apologise Instead of ‘Weaseling Out’ of Drinks in Lockdown Claims
08:12 GMTMajor Snowstorm Hits US East Coast - Photo, Video
08:02 GMTNorth Macedonia's Parliament Elects New Prime Minister, Approves New Coalition Government
07:32 GMTReal Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Makes History Being First Italian Coach to Win Spanish Super Cup
07:31 GMTVolcano Monitoring Ineffective in Detecting Deadly Hazards Like Indonesia 2018 Tsunami, Warns Study