Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/russia-never-took-part-will-not-partake-in-arming-of-warring-parties-in-afghanistan-moscow-says-1092318750.html
Russia Never Took Part, Will Not Partake in Arming of Warring Parties in Afghanistan, Moscow Says
Russia Never Took Part, Will Not Partake in Arming of Warring Parties in Afghanistan, Moscow Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has never taken part and will not participate in the arming of the warring parties in Afghanistan, the Russian foreign ministry said... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-17T12:23+0000
2022-01-17T12:23+0000
russia
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088951334_0:0:2500:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_40b9e4b645d77a24b54226d3239811df.jpg
"Russia has not participated in any way and is not going to participate in the arming of the Afghan warring parties. We are convinced that the supply of weapons to the parties to the conflict will not contribute to the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan, but, on the contrary, will lead to the aggravation of intra-Afghan contradictions, fraught with the incitement of a civil war on ethnic grounds," the ministry said in a statement.Commenting on US experts' publications about the alleged supply of Russian weapons to Afghanistan's national resistance front, the ministry denounced them as insinuations.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088951334_279:0:2500:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_0859d84339ff6e5d0925df741f10d2a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, afghanistan

Russia Never Took Part, Will Not Partake in Arming of Warring Parties in Afghanistan, Moscow Says

12:23 GMT 17.01.2022
© WANA NEWS AGENCYMembers of the Taliban Intelligence Special Forces guard the military airfield in Kabul
Members of the Taliban Intelligence Special Forces guard the military airfield in Kabul - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© WANA NEWS AGENCY
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has never taken part and will not participate in the arming of the warring parties in Afghanistan, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.
"Russia has not participated in any way and is not going to participate in the arming of the Afghan warring parties. We are convinced that the supply of weapons to the parties to the conflict will not contribute to the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan, but, on the contrary, will lead to the aggravation of intra-Afghan contradictions, fraught with the incitement of a civil war on ethnic grounds," the ministry said in a statement.
Commenting on US experts' publications about the alleged supply of Russian weapons to Afghanistan's national resistance front, the ministry denounced them as insinuations.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:07 GMTIt's Not a Plane, It's Not a Bird! Video of 'Flying Deer' Goes Viral
13:06 GMTFrench Presidential Candidate Zemmour Slapped With Fine for 'Inciting Hatred'
13:03 GMT'Pandemic' Game Quietly Pulled From Online Stores
12:54 GMTNadal, Osaka & Barty Win Australian Open's First Round as Tournament Kicks Off Without Djokovic
12:42 GMTCourteney Cox Dishes Why Shocking Murder Scene in Iconic Slasher 'Scream' Was ‘Scrapped’
12:23 GMTRussia Never Took Part, Will Not Partake in Arming of Warring Parties in Afghanistan, Moscow Says
12:21 GMTBeijing Olympics Tickets To Not Go on Sale, Organisers Say
12:00 GMTPrince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell May Have Been 'Boyfriend & Girlfriend', Claims Documentary
11:48 GMTRussia Warns Against Politicization of Nord Stream 2 as Germany Links Project to Ukraine Crisis
11:40 GMTQueen Elizabeth II 'Won't Cave In' to Prince Harry's Demands for Police Protection - Media
11:36 GMTBanker Brought in to Clean Up Credit Suisse’s Image Resigns Over Breach of Covid Quarantine Rules
11:35 GMTAmur Tiger Hit by Train in Russia's Khabarovsk Region
11:34 GMTPakistani Prime Minister Thanks Putin for Empathy Toward Muslim Beliefs
11:23 GMTDjokovic May Participate in Australian Open Next Year, Australian Prime Minister Says
11:12 GMTTennis Star Djokovic Returns to Belgrade After Losing Australia Deportation Trial Case
11:10 GMTAustralian PM Accused of Double Standards on 'Anti-Vaxxer' Lawmakers Amid Djokovic Saga
11:06 GMTWhat's Behind Royal Family's Drastic Decision to Strip Prince Andrew of Military Roles, HRH Title?
10:50 GMTRussia’s Envoy to OSCE Slams Blocking of Delegation's Facebook Page as 'Censorship'
10:50 GMT'Divine Miracle': Three-Eyed Calf Born in India Taken for Reincarnation of God Shiva
10:42 GMTNew Zealand, Australia Send Planes to Assess Tsunami Damage Following Tonga Volcano Eruption