Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell May Have Been 'Boyfriend & Girlfriend', Claims Documentary

Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell might have dated at some point, a friend of the two has claimed in an interview for upcoming ITV documentary, Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, reported The Telegraph.

Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell might have dated at some point, a friend of the two has claimed in an interview for the upcoming ITV documentary, "Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile", reported The Telegraph.Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, fronted by ITV journalist Ranvir Singh, is to explore Prince Andrew’s alleged role in the sex trafficking scandal.The royal, who has since stepped down from official duties and been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages, faces the possibility of a civil court case after being accused by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) of sexual abuse when she was 17. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing, claiming he has “no recollection of ever meeting her”.Euan Rellie attended the University of Oxford with the 60-year-old British socialite and ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, who was found guilty on 29 December of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by the late billionaire financier between 1994 and 2004 at his various properties.She is now facing sentencing on 28 June, with the prospect of spending up to 60 years in a US jail.Rellie was purportedly a guest at dinner parties that Maxwell and Epstein hosted in the US. As he recalled being invited to the financier’s New York home, he was cited as saying that the socialite admitted that it was “for my friend Prince Andrew”.A former Royal protection officer, Paul Page, has made similar claims, revealing that he and his colleagues had wondered if Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell, a frequent guest to Buckingham Palace, were “intimate”.The banker who was jailed for fraud in 2009 was cited by The Sun as adding that Prince Andrew’s female friends, including Ghislaine Maxwell, rarely signed in.‘Weird’ History with Teddy BearsA member of the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command between 1998 and 2004, Page added that the Duke of York had a bed with “50 or 60” stuffed teddy bears, and would “shout and scream” if his vast collection was knocked out of place.All palace maids were purportedly provided with a laminated picture of each bear to ensure it was placed back in its original position.Writer Elizabeth Day, who had become acquainted with Prince Andrew’s “strange” teddy bear collection in 2019 at Buckingham Palace, wrote in YOU magazine in 2019:“It was weird,” the woman added.This comes as Prince Andrew, who remains Duke of York, will no longer be known as His Royal Highness “in any official capacity”, having been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages “with the Queen's approval and agreement,” according to Buckingham palace.The move followed the failure of the royal's lawyers to persuade a US judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against him.

