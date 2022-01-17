Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/plane-with-russian-peacekeepers-returns-from-kazakhstan-to-russia-1092307432.html
Plane With Russian Peacekeepers Returns From Kazakhstan to Russia
Plane With Russian Peacekeepers Returns From Kazakhstan to Russia
Plane With Russian Peacekeepers Returns From Kazakhstan to Russia
2022-01-17T03:20+0000
2022-01-17T03:20+0000
Earlier, the ministry said that more Russian peacekeepers from the CSTO collective force had left the Kazakh city of Almaty and were on their way to Russia.More Il-76 aircraft with Russian peacekeepers are expected to arrive at the Ulyanovsk Vostochny Airport later in the day.On Sunday, the Russian defense ministry said that 19 aircraft carried out the transfer of Russian peacekeepers from Almaty to the Chkalovsky airfield.Peacekeepers from Armenia, Belarus and Uzbekistan have already returned home from Kazakhstan. The return of all CSTO peacekeepers is scheduled to be completed by January 19.A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this month, following a sharp rise in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, violence erupted in Kazakhstan and protests turned into riots, looting and clashes with law enforcement officers.The government declared a state of emergency until January 19. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for CSTO assistance in resolving the crisis situation and peacekeepers were sent into Kazakhstan. The CSTO mission wrapped up earlier this month and peacekeepers began to withdraw on January 13.
kazakhstan, russian defense ministry, russia, csto, peacekeepers

Plane With Russian Peacekeepers Returns From Kazakhstan to Russia

03:20 GMT 17.01.2022
© Photo : Russian Defence Ministry Russian service members and military vehicles are seen upon arrival at Almaty airport, as part of a peacekeeping mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in this still image from video released by Russia's Defence Ministry January 9, 2022
Russian service members and military vehicles are seen upon arrival at Almaty airport, as part of a peacekeeping mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in this still image from video released by Russia's Defence Ministry January 9, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
Alexandra Kashirina
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian peacekeepers deployed to Kazakhstan as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) mission have arrived at the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow from Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.
Earlier, the ministry said that more Russian peacekeepers from the CSTO collective force had left the Kazakh city of Almaty and were on their way to Russia.
"Today, the first Il-76 aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces with Russian peacekeepers from the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO arrived from Kazakhstan at the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow," the defense ministry said on Monday morning.
More Il-76 aircraft with Russian peacekeepers are expected to arrive at the Ulyanovsk Vostochny Airport later in the day.
On Sunday, the Russian defense ministry said that 19 aircraft carried out the transfer of Russian peacekeepers from Almaty to the Chkalovsky airfield.
Peacekeepers from Armenia, Belarus and Uzbekistan have already returned home from Kazakhstan. The return of all CSTO peacekeepers is scheduled to be completed by January 19.
A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this month, following a sharp rise in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, violence erupted in Kazakhstan and protests turned into riots, looting and clashes with law enforcement officers.
The government declared a state of emergency until January 19. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for CSTO assistance in resolving the crisis situation and peacekeepers were sent into Kazakhstan. The CSTO mission wrapped up earlier this month and peacekeepers began to withdraw on January 13.
