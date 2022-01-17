https://sputniknews.com/20220117/plane-with-russian-peacekeepers-returns-from-kazakhstan-to-russia-1092307432.html

2022-01-17T03:20+0000

Earlier, the ministry said that more Russian peacekeepers from the CSTO collective force had left the Kazakh city of Almaty and were on their way to Russia.More Il-76 aircraft with Russian peacekeepers are expected to arrive at the Ulyanovsk Vostochny Airport later in the day.On Sunday, the Russian defense ministry said that 19 aircraft carried out the transfer of Russian peacekeepers from Almaty to the Chkalovsky airfield.Peacekeepers from Armenia, Belarus and Uzbekistan have already returned home from Kazakhstan. The return of all CSTO peacekeepers is scheduled to be completed by January 19.A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this month, following a sharp rise in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, violence erupted in Kazakhstan and protests turned into riots, looting and clashes with law enforcement officers.The government declared a state of emergency until January 19. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for CSTO assistance in resolving the crisis situation and peacekeepers were sent into Kazakhstan. The CSTO mission wrapped up earlier this month and peacekeepers began to withdraw on January 13.

