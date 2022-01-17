Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/north-macedonias-parliament-elects-new-prime-minister-approves-new-coalition-government-1092311821.html
North Macedonia's Parliament Elects New Prime Minister, Approves New Coalition Government
North Macedonia's Parliament Elects New Prime Minister, Approves New Coalition Government
Members of North Macedonian Parliament late Sunday voted for a new coalition government, with Dimitar Kovacevski, leader of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM), elected as a new prime minister
2022-01-17T08:02+0000
2022-01-17T08:02+0000
europe
north macedonia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092311793_0:156:2942:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_add58a0b03cdc7e58019b890ddf9ede4.jpg
On December 30, North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski nominated Kovacevski as a prime minister, giving him a mandate to form a new cabinet.According to Macedonian Information Agency, the new coalition cabinet headed by Kovacevski was supported by 62 lawmakers of the 120-member Macedonian parliament, with 46 lawmakers voting against.Kovacevski previously stated that the key objective of his government will be to achieve "higher and more sustainable economic growth."He also pledged to address the country's energy crisis and bring North Macedonia closer to the European Union.Kovacevski, appointed as deputy minister of finance after the 2020 parliamentary elections, succeeded Zoran Zaev, who resigned as prime minister on 13 December, following the SDSM party's defeat in municipal elections. The leadership of the party then passed to 47-year-old Kovacevski.
north macedonia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092311793_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e88bccb64317993051a1a8fb9a1fd8a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, north macedonia

North Macedonia's Parliament Elects New Prime Minister, Approves New Coalition Government

08:02 GMT 17.01.2022
© AP Photo / Boris GrdanoskiDimitar Kovacevski, the new North Macedonia prime minister, takes an oath after the lawmakers voted for the new government on a session of parliament in Skopje, North Macedonia, late Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022
Dimitar Kovacevski, the new North Macedonia prime minister, takes an oath after the lawmakers voted for the new government on a session of parliament in Skopje, North Macedonia, late Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© AP Photo / Boris Grdanoski
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of North Macedonian Parliament late Sunday voted for a new coalition government, with Dimitar Kovacevski, leader of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM), elected as a new prime minister, national media reported on Monday.
On December 30, North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski nominated Kovacevski as a prime minister, giving him a mandate to form a new cabinet.
According to Macedonian Information Agency, the new coalition cabinet headed by Kovacevski was supported by 62 lawmakers of the 120-member Macedonian parliament, with 46 lawmakers voting against.
Kovacevski previously stated that the key objective of his government will be to achieve "higher and more sustainable economic growth."
He also pledged to address the country's energy crisis and bring North Macedonia closer to the European Union.
Kovacevski, appointed as deputy minister of finance after the 2020 parliamentary elections, succeeded Zoran Zaev, who resigned as prime minister on 13 December, following the SDSM party's defeat in municipal elections. The leadership of the party then passed to 47-year-old Kovacevski.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:29 GMTWealth of 10 Richest Men Doubled During Pandemic, Incomes of 99% of Humanity Drop, Oxfam Says
09:25 GMTKremlin on Nuland's Threats of 'Sharp Pain' Over Ukraine: Russia Also Considering Various Options
09:20 GMTThree Fuel-Carrying Tankers Reportedly Explode in Abu Dhabi
08:55 GMTNetanyahu Mulls Plea Bargain But What Will it Mean for Israel's Political Scene?
08:55 GMTIndia to Deploy First S-400 Missile Defense System Unit by April, Reports Say
08:50 GMTSweden Investigates Drone Flights Over Nuclear Plants as 'National Incident'
08:28 GMTKeir Starmer Urged to ‘Man Up’ and Apologise Instead of ‘Weaseling Out’ of Drinks in Lockdown Claims
08:12 GMTMajor Snowstorm Hits US East Coast - Photo, Video
08:02 GMTNorth Macedonia's Parliament Elects New Prime Minister, Approves New Coalition Government
07:32 GMTReal Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Makes History Being First Italian Coach to Win Spanish Super Cup
07:31 GMTVolcano Monitoring Ineffective in Detecting Deadly Hazards Like Indonesia 2018 Tsunami, Warns Study
07:27 GMTGazan Fishermen Struggle to Stay Afloat Despite Israel's Decision to Loosen Its Grip Over The Strip
07:15 GMT'Very Disturbing': GOP Senator Slams FBI for Clearing Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker of Anti-Semitism
07:10 GMTEnd of an Era: India Mourns the Demise of Legendary Kathak Dancer Birju Maharaj
06:01 GMTBoJo Reportedly Grilled in ‘Partygate’ Probe Amid ‘Save Big Dog’&'Red Meat’ Premiership Rescue Plans
04:22 GMTTwo Shots of Russia’s Sputnik V Accepted for International Travel to Australia - TGA
03:59 GMTThousands of Flights Cancelled, Power Out Across US Amid Snow Storm
03:56 GMTCoordination Center Used During Kazakhstan Protests Located in Kiev, Fugitive Banker Claims
03:52 GMTExpert Suggests There's a 'Good Chance' For Potential Trump-Clinton 2024 Rematch
03:44 GMTMcCaul Says US Got Into New Cold War With Russia, Calls for ‘Sanctions, More Arms Sales to Ukraine’