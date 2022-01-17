Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/north-korea-launches-unidentified-projectile---media-citing-south-korean-military-1092306051.html
North Korea Launches 'Two Ballistic Missiles' - Media Citing South Korean Military
North Korea Launches 'Two Ballistic Missiles' - Media Citing South Korean Military
This is North Korea's fourth reported launch this year. The previous ones took place on January 5, 11 and 14. In the first two cases, North Korea claimed to... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-17T00:07+0000
2022-01-17T01:40+0000
dprk
south korea
military & intelligence
missile
north korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092306202_0:0:2362:1330_1920x0_80_0_0_dac9dc89332d1db9167e3ad4f07e6828.jpg
North Korea fired an unknown projectile towards the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea.The alleged launch took place at about 9 am local time, according to the press release cited by the agency. Specifications such as range, altitude, and speed are reportedly being investigated.Later, the Joint Chiefs of Staff clarified, as cited by Yonhap, that the country's military detected a launch of two ballistic missiles from the Sunan Airport located in the DPRK's capital city of Pyongyang.At the moment, the characteristics of the projectiles, the possible target and launch results are also unknown.Following initial reports, the Japanese news agency Kyodo has reported, citing the nation's authorities, that North Korea could have launched a ballistic missile.Also on Monday, Yonhap reported that North Korea had earlier denounced the South Korean military drills held under the multi-national "Sea Dragon" exercise on the same day as "reckless military maneuvers that lead to political instability." The North Korean media reportedly blasted the exercises as "clearly a military confrontation madness" against the country, per the translation.North Korea performed a missile test of a Hwasong-8 hypersonic rocket last week. According to the state news agency KCNA, the missile flew 1,000 kilometers and reached its target, including a 600-kilometer "glide leap flight."The earlier missile launches spurred the United States to impose sanctions against North Korea. Pyongyang has responded by threatening to escalate its actions if Washington does not stop its "confrontational stance."
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/north-korea-warns-us-after-new-sanctions-follow-ballistic-missile-launches-1092243844.html
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092306202_164:0:2251:1565_1920x0_80_0_0_3a6e0f55d30228e52d82d1009305d02c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dprk, south korea, military & intelligence, missile, north korea

North Korea Launches 'Two Ballistic Missiles' - Media Citing South Korean Military

00:07 GMT 17.01.2022 (Updated: 01:40 GMT 17.01.2022)
© REUTERS / KCNAA railway-born missile is launched during firing drills according to state media, at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this photo released January 14, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
A railway-born missile is launched during firing drills according to state media, at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this photo released January 14, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© REUTERS / KCNA
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
This is North Korea's fourth reported launch this year. The previous ones took place on January 5, 11 and 14. In the first two cases, North Korea claimed to have successfully tested hypersonic missiles. On January 14, two short-range ballistic missiles were launched from a railway missile system.
North Korea fired an unknown projectile towards the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea.
The alleged launch took place at about 9 am local time, according to the press release cited by the agency. Specifications such as range, altitude, and speed are reportedly being investigated.
Later, the Joint Chiefs of Staff clarified, as cited by Yonhap, that the country's military detected a launch of two ballistic missiles from the Sunan Airport located in the DPRK's capital city of Pyongyang.
At the moment, the characteristics of the projectiles, the possible target and launch results are also unknown.
Following initial reports, the Japanese news agency Kyodo has reported, citing the nation's authorities, that North Korea could have launched a ballistic missile.
Also on Monday, Yonhap reported that North Korea had earlier denounced the South Korean military drills held under the multi-national "Sea Dragon" exercise on the same day as "reckless military maneuvers that lead to political instability." The North Korean media reportedly blasted the exercises as "clearly a military confrontation madness" against the country, per the translation.
North Korea performed a missile test of a Hwasong-8 hypersonic rocket last week. According to the state news agency KCNA, the missile flew 1,000 kilometers and reached its target, including a 600-kilometer "glide leap flight."
A view of what state news agency KCNA reports is the test firing of a hypersonic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, January 5, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
North Korea Warns US After New Sanctions Follow Ballistic Missile Launches
13 January, 23:45 GMT
The earlier missile launches spurred the United States to impose sanctions against North Korea. Pyongyang has responded by threatening to escalate its actions if Washington does not stop its "confrontational stance."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:10 GMT'Work From Home': Memes Flood Twitter After Australia Deports No.1 Over Vaccination Status
00:07 GMTNorth Korea Launches 'Two Ballistic Missiles' - Media Citing South Korean Military
YesterdayIsraeli Military Complete ‘Desert Falcon’ Aerial Drills With US in Apparent Show of Force to Iran
YesterdayNew Poll Shows Vast Portion of Americans Not Happy With Biden's Handling of Economy, Inflation
YesterdayWatch Two Hostages Escape Colleyville Synagogue Attacker Minutes Before He Is Shot Dead by Police
YesterdayUS Surgeon General Predicts ‘Tough Next Few Weeks’ Due to Omicron Variant
YesterdayVideo: Freighter Breakdown Blocks Turkey's Bosphorus Strait
YesterdayStoltenberg Says NATO Won't Agree to Keep Military Within Pre-1997 Borders
YesterdayPiers Morgan Slams Boris Johnson Over 'Partygate' — Video
YesterdayEx-Tennis Player Compares Djokovic's Fight for Australian Visa to NATO's Bombing of Serbia
YesterdayRussian Regulator Tells Meta to Restore Vienna Delegation's Facebook Page
YesterdaySNL Version of Joe Biden Has a Solution For Pandemic: 'Stop Seeing Spider-Man!'
YesterdayJordan Peterson Steps in to Defend Joe Rogan as Scientists Sign Letter Condemning His COVID Claims
YesterdayViral Video Explains Why Spaghetti Spoons Have Holes
Yesterday'Will Never Choose Bezos': Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan Would Favour Russian Rocket for Space Travel
Yesterday'Boris, Get Exit Done': Scottish Newspaper Trolls UK PM With His Famous Brexit Slogan
YesterdayIsraeli PM Pledges Netanyahu's Possible Plea Deal Will Not Bring Down Coalition Government
YesterdayColleyville Synagogue Crisis: Hostage-Taker Was Reportedly a British Citizen
YesterdayUK Authorities Concerned About Anti-Vaxxer Movement as it Tends To Extremism, Report Says
YesterdayBiden Calls Texas Synagogue Hostage Situation 'an Act of Terror'