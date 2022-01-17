https://sputniknews.com/20220117/north-korea-launches-unidentified-projectile---media-citing-south-korean-military-1092306051.html

North Korea Launches 'Two Ballistic Missiles' - Media Citing South Korean Military

This is North Korea's fourth reported launch this year. The previous ones took place on January 5, 11 and 14. In the first two cases, North Korea claimed to... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International

North Korea fired an unknown projectile towards the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea.The alleged launch took place at about 9 am local time, according to the press release cited by the agency. Specifications such as range, altitude, and speed are reportedly being investigated.Later, the Joint Chiefs of Staff clarified, as cited by Yonhap, that the country's military detected a launch of two ballistic missiles from the Sunan Airport located in the DPRK's capital city of Pyongyang.At the moment, the characteristics of the projectiles, the possible target and launch results are also unknown.Following initial reports, the Japanese news agency Kyodo has reported, citing the nation's authorities, that North Korea could have launched a ballistic missile.Also on Monday, Yonhap reported that North Korea had earlier denounced the South Korean military drills held under the multi-national "Sea Dragon" exercise on the same day as "reckless military maneuvers that lead to political instability." The North Korean media reportedly blasted the exercises as "clearly a military confrontation madness" against the country, per the translation.North Korea performed a missile test of a Hwasong-8 hypersonic rocket last week. According to the state news agency KCNA, the missile flew 1,000 kilometers and reached its target, including a 600-kilometer "glide leap flight."The earlier missile launches spurred the United States to impose sanctions against North Korea. Pyongyang has responded by threatening to escalate its actions if Washington does not stop its "confrontational stance."

