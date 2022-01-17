Major Snowstorm Hits US East Coast - Photo, Video
Our team's snow removal efforts are ongoing as the precip continues to fall this evening.— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) January 17, 2022
Here's a look at crews clearing Taxiway P shortly before 5pm. #MDOTsafety #MDwx #snowMD #snow #airports pic.twitter.com/1QZxIBnSXe
* A major winter storm has brought heavy snow and ice to parts of the US and Canada, putting more than 80 million people under weather warnings.— TSC International News (@news_tsc) January 17, 2022
More than 145,000 people are without power in some south-eastern states, and thousands of flights are cancelled. pic.twitter.com/0dYuTHdTmE
Drone view… pic.twitter.com/Jz0RhE64SE— Alex Bente (@theAlexBente) January 16, 2022
Well that escalated quickly. 😂😂 What ever work I guess. #ncwx #cltwx #wcnc pic.twitter.com/jEg0Whqb57— Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) January 16, 2022
So you think you want to drive today, huh?— NCDOT (@NCDOT) January 16, 2022
❄️ US 64 in Wake Co.
❄️ I77 in Surry Co.
❄️ US 74 in Polk Co.
❄️ US 74 in Union Co.
#ncwx pic.twitter.com/rfQE2VV9iz
Slow going in the FOX5 Storm Chaser near Tallulah Falls on US 23. Just saw more lightning. #thundersnow#WinterStorm #snow@GoodDayAtlanta @FOX5StormTeam @SKYFOXTraffic @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/NTkhlRxI7k— Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) January 16, 2022
Fatties in Asheville, NC! Heavy Snow! pic.twitter.com/Stt07foLXf— Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) January 16, 2022