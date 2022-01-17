https://sputniknews.com/20220117/major-snowstorm-hits-us-east-coast---photo-video-1092310152.html

Major Snowstorm Hits US East Coast - Photo, Video

The storm, which brought a combination of snow, rain, high winds and ice, is moving northward from the southeastern United States.

According to the monitoring resource Poweroutage, at least 200,000 residents of the US East Coast have been left without electricity. About three thousand flights were cancelled on Sunday 16 January amid snowstorm.About 74 million. living from Mississippi to Maine, were affected by the heavy snowstorms.There is heavy snowfall is reported in and around Washington DC.Ice storm warnings are up in South and North Carolina.Local media reports the blocking of certain sections of the I-95 highway, which stretches from Florida to the border with Canada.

