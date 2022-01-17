https://sputniknews.com/20220117/le-pen-emerges-stronger-after-zemmour-joins-french-presidential-race-poll-shows-1092323554.html

Le Pen Emerges Stronger After Zemmour Joins French Presidential Race, Poll Shows

Le Pen Emerges Stronger After Zemmour Joins French Presidential Race, Poll Shows

In the survey, conducted by Kantar Public for Le Monde and Franceinfo from 5-11 January, 46% described Le Pen as a "patriot and advocate of traditional values," 7 points more than in 2019. Forty percent of those polled saw the National Rally leader as a "nationalist and xenophobe," 9 percentage points less than in February 2019.Sixty-four percent called Zemmour a nationalist. Only 8% said they wanted the former journalist to win this spring's ballot, against 21% bidding on Le Pen.The poll was released the same day as a court in Paris fined Zemmour for inciting racial hatred after he called young migrants coming to France killers and thieves in 2020. Zemmour and Le Pen are seen as the main rivals of centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who is being challenged by dozens of contenders.

