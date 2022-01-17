Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/houthis-threaten-to-undermine-uaes-economy-following-abu-dhabi-oil-depot-drone-attack-1092325723.html
Houthis Threaten to Undermine UAE's Economy Following Abu Dhabi Oil Depot Drone Attack
Houthis Threaten to Undermine UAE's Economy Following Abu Dhabi Oil Depot Drone Attack
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Houthi movement of northern Yemen threatened on Monday to undermine the economy of the United Arab Emirates if Abu Dhabi continues its... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-17T17:29+0000
2022-01-17T17:29+0000
economy
uae
houthis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092325681_0:249:3071:1976_1920x0_80_0_0_b883354fb961af0c900dbf739c19a211.jpg
Earlier in the day, three people — one Pakistani and two Indians — were killed in Abu Dhabi when fuel tankers exploded after a suspected drone attack targeting a depot of oil company ADNOC, as well as igniting a second fire near the capital's airport, according to the emirate's police.Meanwhile, the Houthi information minister told Al Mayadeen satellite broadcaster that "an edifying message that had to be delivered to the UAE has reached it."Yemen has been engulfed in a vicious armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement for several years. The situation was exacerbated after the Saudi-led coalition launched an air campaign against the Houthis in 2015.
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092325681_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_49218dae42f16fd448e014cd391517c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
economy, uae, houthis

Houthis Threaten to Undermine UAE's Economy Following Abu Dhabi Oil Depot Drone Attack

17:29 GMT 17.01.2022
© -A picture shows a partial view of the Msaffah industrial district in the Emiarti capital Abu Dhabi on January 17, 2022.
A picture shows a partial view of the Msaffah industrial district in the Emiarti capital Abu Dhabi on January 17, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© -
Subscribe
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Houthi movement of northern Yemen threatened on Monday to undermine the economy of the United Arab Emirates if Abu Dhabi continues its military operations in the country.
Earlier in the day, three people — one Pakistani and two Indians — were killed in Abu Dhabi when fuel tankers exploded after a suspected drone attack targeting a depot of oil company ADNOC, as well as igniting a second fire near the capital's airport, according to the emirate's police.
"If the UAE carries on the aggression and continues committing crimes in Yemen and trying to occupy this country, it may turn into real threats to the economy and investments [of the UAE] in the future," Mahdi Mashat, the head of the movement's Supreme Political Council, said on Telegram.
Meanwhile, the Houthi information minister told Al Mayadeen satellite broadcaster that "an edifying message that had to be delivered to the UAE has reached it."
Yemen has been engulfed in a vicious armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement for several years. The situation was exacerbated after the Saudi-led coalition launched an air campaign against the Houthis in 2015.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:29 GMTHouthis Threaten to Undermine UAE's Economy Following Abu Dhabi Oil Depot Drone Attack
17:08 GMTRussia Rejects Claim That Security Proposals are Attempt to Restore 'Spheres of Influence'
17:02 GMTUS Boomer’s Guam Trip Tells China It ‘Can’t Do Much About 100 Nukes Parked on Doorstep’, Media Says
17:00 GMTKarim Benzema Threatens to Quit if Real Madrid Signs Erling Haaland: Report
16:39 GMT'Disgusted' Netizens Slam US Pastor Who Smeared His Spit on Man's Face During Sermon
16:28 GMTUN Secretary-General Guterres Speaks on First Day of The 2022 WEF in Davos
16:16 GMTPM Sanchez: Novak Djokovic Will Have to Comply With Spanish Health Rules to Compete in Country
16:03 GMTAfter Telangana, Indian States Maharashtra and Punjab Invite Elon Musk to Open Manufacturing Unit
15:53 GMTTexas Synagogue Hostage-Taker Reportedly Said He 'Wished He Was Among 9/11 Terrorists'
15:39 GMTIran Open to Reviving Riyadh Embassy as Diplomats Arrive in Saudi Arabia for First Time Since 2016
15:39 GMTTonga Underwater Volcano Eruption May Cool Down Southern Hemisphere, Scientists Say
15:37 GMTChairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley Tests Positive for Coronavirus
15:27 GMTUK Muslim Council Urges Parliament Upper House to Reject Policing Bill
15:20 GMTLe Pen Emerges Stronger After Zemmour Joins French Presidential Race, Poll Shows
15:19 GMTDan Walker, Gary Lineker, Hugh Grant Rip 'Nut Jobs’ of BoJo's Gov’t For Plan to ‘Destroy’ BBC
15:17 GMTJapan Reportedly Considers COVID-19 Quasi-Emergency for Tokyo, 10 Other Prefectures
15:08 GMTWolf Moon Shines Brightly Over Athens
15:04 GMTIndian PM Narendra Modi Delivers Speech on First Day of The World Economic Forum in Davos
15:02 GMTMarital Rape: Congress Leader & Experts Advocate Seeking Married Women's Consent Before Sex
14:38 GMT'Save Big Dog': Will BoJo Keep His Job or Leave No 10?