Houthis Threaten to Undermine UAE's Economy Following Abu Dhabi Oil Depot Drone Attack

DOHA (Sputnik) - The Houthi movement of northern Yemen threatened on Monday to undermine the economy of the United Arab Emirates if Abu Dhabi continues its military operations in the country.
Earlier in the day, three people — one Pakistani and two Indians — were killed in Abu Dhabi when fuel tankers exploded after a suspected drone attack targeting a depot of oil company ADNOC, as well as igniting a second fire near the capital's airport, according to the emirate's police.
"If the UAE carries on the aggression and continues committing crimes in Yemen and trying to occupy this country, it may turn into real threats to the economy and investments [of the UAE] in the future," Mahdi Mashat, the head of the movement's Supreme Political Council, said on Telegram.
Meanwhile, the Houthi information minister told Al Mayadeen satellite broadcaster that "an edifying message that had to be delivered to the UAE has reached it."
Yemen has been engulfed in a vicious armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement for several years. The situation was exacerbated after the Saudi-led coalition launched an air campaign against the Houthis in 2015.