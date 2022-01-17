https://sputniknews.com/20220117/houthis-threaten-to-undermine-uaes-economy-following-abu-dhabi-oil-depot-drone-attack-1092325723.html

Houthis Threaten to Undermine UAE's Economy Following Abu Dhabi Oil Depot Drone Attack

Houthis Threaten to Undermine UAE's Economy Following Abu Dhabi Oil Depot Drone Attack

DOHA (Sputnik) - The Houthi movement of northern Yemen threatened on Monday to undermine the economy of the United Arab Emirates if Abu Dhabi continues its... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-17T17:29+0000

2022-01-17T17:29+0000

2022-01-17T17:29+0000

economy

uae

houthis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092325681_0:249:3071:1976_1920x0_80_0_0_b883354fb961af0c900dbf739c19a211.jpg

Earlier in the day, three people — one Pakistani and two Indians — were killed in Abu Dhabi when fuel tankers exploded after a suspected drone attack targeting a depot of oil company ADNOC, as well as igniting a second fire near the capital's airport, according to the emirate's police.Meanwhile, the Houthi information minister told Al Mayadeen satellite broadcaster that "an edifying message that had to be delivered to the UAE has reached it."Yemen has been engulfed in a vicious armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement for several years. The situation was exacerbated after the Saudi-led coalition launched an air campaign against the Houthis in 2015.

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

economy, uae, houthis