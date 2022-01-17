Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/end-of-an-era-india-mourns-the-demise-of-legendary-kathak-dancer-birju-maharaj-1092308810.html
End of an Era: India Mourns the Demise of Legendary Kathak Dancer Birju Maharaj
End of an Era: India Mourns the Demise of Legendary Kathak Dancer Birju Maharaj
Kathak legend Birju Maharaj, fondly called "Pandit ji" and "Maharaj ji", was one of the best known Indian dancers, an outstanding drummer, a singer par... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-17T07:10+0000
2022-01-17T07:10+0000
celebrity
celebrity
dead celebrity
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092310737_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_551d77becb41bf8b08d157a1e89605a1.jpg
Indians woke up on Monday to the sad news of the demise of legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj, who passed away on Sunday night at his home in Delhi at age 83.The Kathak maestro, who hailed from a great family of Kathak dancers and helped popularise dance-drama, suffered a heart attack. He was already suffering from a kidney ailment and was thus undergoing dialysis treatment.Born on 4 February, 1937, Birju Maharaj became an exponent of the 'Kalka-Bindadin Gharana' (renowned family of Kathak dancers) of Lucknow, state capital of Uttar Pradesh. He was trained from a very young age by his uncles -- Lachhu Maharaj and Shambhu Maharaj, and his father.He popularised dance-dramas with his own unique style and was known for his perfect rhythm, expressive style and gestures.His expertise in Kathak dancing won him the coveted Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, which is the highest Indian recognition given to artists by India's National Academy of music, dance and drama. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on Monday.Deeply saddened by the demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj, Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi, stating that his passing away has caused an "irreparable loss to the entire art world" and he "gave Indian dance form a unique recognition across the world... My condolences to his relatives and fans in this hour of sorrow." Calling it an end of an era, several celebrities and famous personalities including singer Adnan Sami, producers Ashoke Pandit, Girish Johar and others took to social media and poured their condolences to his family and paid tribute to the dance maestro.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092310737_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f7093e46c328f34ad8b4f772b0721277.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
celebrity, celebrity, dead celebrity, india

End of an Era: India Mourns the Demise of Legendary Kathak Dancer Birju Maharaj

07:10 GMT 17.01.2022
© AP Photo / John MooreFILE - Indian classical Kathak dance guru Birju Maharaj teaches students at his studio in New Delhi on Sept. 26, 1997. Birju Maharaj, a legend of classical Indian dance and among the country’s most well-known performing artists, died early on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
FILE - Indian classical Kathak dance guru Birju Maharaj teaches students at his studio in New Delhi on Sept. 26, 1997. Birju Maharaj, a legend of classical Indian dance and among the country’s most well-known performing artists, died early on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© AP Photo / John Moore
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Kathak legend Birju Maharaj, fondly called "Pandit ji" and "Maharaj ji", was one of the best known Indian dancers, an outstanding drummer, a singer par excellence, and a master storyteller. The recipient of India's second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, he trained many superstars including Kamal Haasan, Madhuri Dixit and Deepika Padukone.
Indians woke up on Monday to the sad news of the demise of legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj, who passed away on Sunday night at his home in Delhi at age 83.
The Kathak maestro, who hailed from a great family of Kathak dancers and helped popularise dance-drama, suffered a heart attack. He was already suffering from a kidney ailment and was thus undergoing dialysis treatment.

"He was under treatment for the past month. He had sudden breathlessness at around 12:15-12:30 am last night; we brought him to the hospital within 10 mins, but he passed away," Birju Maharaj's granddaughter Ragini Maharaj told Indian news agency ANI.

Born on 4 February, 1937, Birju Maharaj became an exponent of the 'Kalka-Bindadin Gharana' (renowned family of Kathak dancers) of Lucknow, state capital of Uttar Pradesh. He was trained from a very young age by his uncles -- Lachhu Maharaj and Shambhu Maharaj, and his father.
He popularised dance-dramas with his own unique style and was known for his perfect rhythm, expressive style and gestures.
His expertise in Kathak dancing won him the coveted Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, which is the highest Indian recognition given to artists by India's National Academy of music, dance and drama.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on Monday.
Deeply saddened by the demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj, Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi, stating that his passing away has caused an "irreparable loss to the entire art world" and he "gave Indian dance form a unique recognition across the world... My condolences to his relatives and fans in this hour of sorrow."
Calling it an end of an era, several celebrities and famous personalities including singer Adnan Sami, producers Ashoke Pandit, Girish Johar and others took to social media and poured their condolences to his family and paid tribute to the dance maestro.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:32 GMTReal Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Makes History Being First Italian Coach to Win Spanish Super Cup
07:31 GMTVolcano Monitoring Ineffective in Detecting Deadly Hazards Like Indonesia 2018 Tsunami, Warns Study
07:27 GMTGazan Fishermen Struggle to Stay Afloat Despite Israel's Decision to Loosen Its Grip Over The Strip
07:15 GMT'Very Disturbing': GOP Senator Slams FBI for Clearing Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker of Anti-Semitism
07:10 GMTEnd of an Era: India Mourns the Demise of Legendary Kathak Dancer Birju Maharaj
06:01 GMTBoJo Reportedly Grilled in ‘Partygate’ Probe Amid ‘Save Big Dog’&'Red Meat’ Premiership Rescue Plans
04:22 GMTTwo Shots of Russia’s Sputnik V Accepted for International Travel to Australia - TGA
03:59 GMTThousands of Flights Cancelled, Power Out Across US Amid Snow Storm
03:56 GMTCoordination Center Used During Kazakhstan Protests Located in Kiev, Fugitive Banker Claims
03:52 GMTExpert Suggests There's a 'Good Chance' For Potential Trump-Clinton 2024 Rematch
03:44 GMTMcCaul Says US Got Into New Cold War With Russia, Calls for ‘Sanctions, More Arms Sales to Ukraine’
03:39 GMTTwo Teenagers in Custody in UK in Connection With Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taking
03:20 GMTPlane With Russian Peacekeepers Returns From Kazakhstan to Russia
02:48 GMTTrump Could Be Banned From 2024 Ballot in 6 Southern States Due to Post-Civil War Law - Report
00:10 GMT'Work From Home': Memes Flood Twitter After Australia Deports No.1 Over Vaccination Status
00:07 GMTNorth Korea Launches 'Two Ballistic Missiles' - Media Citing South Korean Military
YesterdayIsraeli Military Complete ‘Desert Falcon’ Aerial Drills With US in Apparent Show of Force to Iran
YesterdayNew Poll Shows Vast Portion of Americans Not Happy With Biden's Handling of Economy, Inflation
YesterdayWatch Two Hostages Escape Colleyville Synagogue Attacker Minutes Before He Is Shot Dead by Police
YesterdayUS Surgeon General Predicts ‘Tough Next Few Weeks’ Due to Omicron Variant