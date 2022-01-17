https://sputniknews.com/20220117/elon-musk-humanity-can-escape-inevitable-extinction-by-making-life-multiplanetary-1092320951.html

Elon Musk: Humanity Can Escape Inevitable Extinction by 'Making Life Multiplanetary'

Elon Musk: Humanity Can Escape Inevitable Extinction by 'Making Life Multiplanetary'

A number of netizens pointed out that the event Musk named as the cause of the inevitable extinction of life on Earth is expected to occur in the very, very... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International

Having previously made calls for humanity to settle Mars, SpaceX founder and tech billionaire extraordinaire Elon Musk, in responding to a tweet about a possible “mass extinction crisis” on Earth, warned that all life on our planet is going to be snuffed out in the future, and explained how humans can escape that fate.“There is a 100 chance of *all* species' extinction due to expansion of the sun, unless humanity makes life multiplanetary,” he wrote.Some social media users, however, were quick to point out that the astronomical phenomenon Musk was referring to is expected to occur about a billion years or so from now.Previously, Musk made calls to "enable humanity to become a spacefaring civilisation", and even suggested using nuclear weapons to terraform Mars.

