'Divine Miracle': Three-Eyed Calf Born in India Taken for Reincarnation of God Shiva
Despite some Indian villagers link the birth of the animal to the reincarnation of Lord Shiva, widely mentioned in Hindu mythology for having a third eye in his forehead, a veterinary doctor disagreed with the comparison.
The birth of a calf with a third eye in the middle of its forehead and four nostril holes has triggered a lot of curiosity among many people in Chhattisgarh state's Rajnandgaon District in India.
Believing it to be the actual rebirth of the three-eyed Hindu God Shiva, a large number of people are flocking from nearby villages and queuing up to worship the calf, with incense sticks, offering coconut and money as per the local culture.
The calf was born on 14 January, just as the Hindu festival of harvesting, "Makar Sankranti", was being celebrated. The timing of the curious calf's arrival has also lent to locals developing a perception that the bovine birth holds religious significance.
"I have never seen any three-eyed being. Only Lord Shiva had it. It is a divine miracle. It is an incarnation of the Lord himself," Villager Neelkumar Verma told Indian news agency ANI.
Surprised by the birth of a jersey breed calf with three eyes and four nostrils, its owner Neeraj Chandel stated that a medical screening of the calf had yielded a clean bill of health.
However, Chandel added, "Due to its long tongue, the calf is facing difficulties in drinking milk from the cow. We are helping in feeding her."
"Initially, we thought the calf had a wound on its head. But when we checked with a torch, we were surprised. Its nose also has four holes instead of two. Its tail also looks like it's braided," the owner of the calf, Chandel told the media.
However, a veterinary doctor, Kamlesh Chaudhary, said that such cases should not be considered miraculous as such things happen due to the abnormal development of the embryo.