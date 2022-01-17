https://sputniknews.com/20220117/distress-signal-detected-in-tonga-in-wake-of-powerful-volcano-eruption-and-tsunami-1092326030.html

Distress Signal Detected in Tonga in Wake of Powerful Volcano Eruption and Tsunami

On Saturday, the Hunga-Tonga Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano erupted, triggering tsunami alerts in the Pacific nations. 17.01.2022, Sputnik International

A distress signal has been detected in the low-lying group of islands in the Tonga archipelago following a strong eruption of the undersea volcano last Saturday and subsequent tsunami alert for the entire South Pacific region, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in the update on Monday. According to the Tonga government, 36 people live on Mango.The UN Satellite Centre has been sharing the latest updates on the volcanic eruption in Tonga.British woman Angela Glover, who ran a dog charity in Tonga, was washed away while trying to save her dogs, her brother located in Sydney told reporters. Two more people drowned off a beach in northern Peru due to abnormally high waves triggered by the Tonga volcanic eruption.

