International
'Disgusted' Netizens Slam US Pastor Who Smeared His Spit on Man's Face During Sermon
'Disgusted' Netizens Slam US Pastor Who Smeared His Spit on Man's Face During Sermon
The pastor performed the spit-smearing act during a service where he was telling parishioners that "receiving vision from God might get nasty." 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-17T16:39+0000
2022-01-17T16:49+0000
Pastor Michael Todd, who leads the Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, grossed out members of his congregation during a sermon last Sunday.During the service, Todd coughed and spat into his palm before smearing his phlegm and saliva over the face of a man standing next to him, as the pastor told his flock that “receiving vision from God might get nasty."“And do you hear and see the responses of the people?” Todd inquired. “How you just reacted, is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the miracle.”Footage of the rather unhygenic part of Todd’s sermon has since emerged on social media and many users have vocally criticized the pastor, with some talking about the need for “more faithful Bible-teaching churches, not entertainers who seek to go viral every Sunday,” while others simply said that they were “disgusted."According to TMZ, the man who ended up with Todd’s spit on his face is apparently the pastor’s younger brother, which, the media outlet notes, still makes the situation “weird” and “gross."
'Disgusted' Netizens Slam US Pastor Who Smeared His Spit on Man's Face During Sermon

16:39 GMT 17.01.2022 (Updated: 16:49 GMT 17.01.2022)
Andrei Dergalin
The pastor performed the spit-smearing act during a service where he was telling parishioners that "receiving vision from God might get nasty."
Pastor Michael Todd, who leads the Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, grossed out members of his congregation during a sermon last Sunday.
During the service, Todd coughed and spat into his palm before smearing his phlegm and saliva over the face of a man standing next to him, as the pastor told his flock that “receiving vision from God might get nasty."
“And do you hear and see the responses of the people?” Todd inquired. “How you just reacted, is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the miracle.”
Footage of the rather unhygenic part of Todd’s sermon has since emerged on social media and many users have vocally criticized the pastor, with some talking about the need for “more faithful Bible-teaching churches, not entertainers who seek to go viral every Sunday,” while others simply said that they were “disgusted."
According to TMZ, the man who ended up with Todd’s spit on his face is apparently the pastor’s younger brother, which, the media outlet notes, still makes the situation “weird” and “gross."
