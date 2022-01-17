https://sputniknews.com/20220117/disgusted-netizens-slam-us-pastor-who-smeared-his-spit-on-mans-face-during-sermon-1092323957.html

'Disgusted' Netizens Slam US Pastor Who Smeared His Spit on Man's Face During Sermon

'Disgusted' Netizens Slam US Pastor Who Smeared His Spit on Man's Face During Sermon

The pastor performed the spit-smearing act during a service where he was telling parishioners that "receiving vision from God might get nasty." 17.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-17T16:39+0000

2022-01-17T16:39+0000

2022-01-17T16:49+0000

social media

sermon

viral

pastor

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092324951_0:0:1416:796_1920x0_80_0_0_af17fd40e6e5d535ca4b650d402f4365.png

Pastor Michael Todd, who leads the Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, grossed out members of his congregation during a sermon last Sunday.During the service, Todd coughed and spat into his palm before smearing his phlegm and saliva over the face of a man standing next to him, as the pastor told his flock that “receiving vision from God might get nasty."“And do you hear and see the responses of the people?” Todd inquired. “How you just reacted, is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the miracle.”Footage of the rather unhygenic part of Todd’s sermon has since emerged on social media and many users have vocally criticized the pastor, with some talking about the need for “more faithful Bible-teaching churches, not entertainers who seek to go viral every Sunday,” while others simply said that they were “disgusted."According to TMZ, the man who ended up with Todd’s spit on his face is apparently the pastor’s younger brother, which, the media outlet notes, still makes the situation “weird” and “gross."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

social media, sermon, viral, pastor