'Disgusted' Netizens Slam US Pastor Who Smeared His Spit on Man's Face During Sermon
16:39 GMT 17.01.2022 (Updated: 16:49 GMT 17.01.2022)
The pastor performed the spit-smearing act during a service where he was telling parishioners that "receiving vision from God might get nasty."
Pastor Michael Todd, who leads the Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, grossed out members of his congregation during a sermon last Sunday.
During the service, Todd coughed and spat into his palm before smearing his phlegm and saliva over the face of a man standing next to him, as the pastor told his flock that “receiving vision from God might get nasty."
“And do you hear and see the responses of the people?” Todd inquired. “How you just reacted, is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the miracle.”
During a sermon illustration, Pastor Mike Todd spits in his hand multiple times, then rubs it all over the face of a congregant.— Bad Preacher Clips™ (@BadSermons) January 17, 2022
Sermon aired January 16, 2022.#BadPreacherClips
Pastor Mike Todd
Transformation Church
Tulsa, Oklahoma#PastorMikeTodd#MichaelTodd pic.twitter.com/eRcon8urXV
Footage of the rather unhygenic part of Todd’s sermon has since emerged on social media and many users have vocally criticized the pastor, with some talking about the need for “more faithful Bible-teaching churches, not entertainers who seek to go viral every Sunday,” while others simply said that they were “disgusted."
The Mike Todd situation is exactly why we need more faithful Bible teaching churches, not entertainers who seek to go viral every Sunday.— Drew A. Thomas (@DTedifies) January 16, 2022
I’m all for the practicality of sermons being explained, but when is enough enough?
When the angels in heaven saw what Mike Todd did. pic.twitter.com/kjz72qF6l6— J. (@J_Ceasar1997) January 17, 2022
I will NEVER watch another Michael Todd sermon.— Cieeg (@CiegiLapriest) January 16, 2022
I am disgusted
Nobody:— Coop (@PirateCoop) January 16, 2022
Mike Todd: pic.twitter.com/JbHHN2af1C
According to TMZ, the man who ended up with Todd’s spit on his face is apparently the pastor’s younger brother, which, the media outlet notes, still makes the situation “weird” and “gross."