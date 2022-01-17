https://sputniknews.com/20220117/chairman-of-us-joint-chiefs-of-staff-milley-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-1092323882.html

Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The last time Milley met POTUS was on 12 January, the Pentagon said. 17.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-17T15:37+0000

2022-01-17T15:37+0000

2022-01-17T16:05+0000

us

mark milley

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083185050_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe33f3afc3281eb621f462dfa22dfdf8.jpg

Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley has tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, his spokesman said. The following statement was provided by the spokesperson:All other Joint Chiefs of Staff except for one tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday, the statement says. Gen. Milley’s most recent contact with President Biden was on Wednesday, January 12 at Gen. Odierno’s funeral. He tested negative several days prior to and every day following contact with the President until yesterday, the spokesperson added.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

us, mark milley, covid-19