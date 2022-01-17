Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley Tests Positive for Coronavirus
15:37 GMT 17.01.2022 (Updated: 16:05 GMT 17.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Caroline BrehmanChairman of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to examine proposed budget estimates and justification for fiscal year 2022 for the Department of Defense in Washington on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
© AP Photo / Caroline Brehman
The last time Milley met POTUS was on 12 January, the Pentagon said.
Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley has tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, his spokesman said.
The following statement was provided by the spokesperson:
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others after a positive COVID-19 test yesterday. He is experiencing very minor symptoms and can perform all of his duties from a remote location. He has received the COVID-19 vaccines including the booster.
All other Joint Chiefs of Staff except for one tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday, the statement says.
January 17, 2022
Gen. Milley’s most recent contact with President Biden was on Wednesday, January 12 at Gen. Odierno’s funeral. He tested negative several days prior to and every day following contact with the President until yesterday, the spokesperson added.