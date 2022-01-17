BORIS JOHNSON; PRINCE ANDREW; UK'S ROYAL FAMILY; NOVAK DJOKOVIC; THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM US & UK
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Novak Djokovic & the Australian Open, Boris Johnson & the lockdown parties, Prince Andrew, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to Puneet Bhandal - journalist and author about Novak Djokovic and the Australian Open. Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University Sir John Curtice & RT correspondent Shadia Edwards-Dashti tell us what they think of the UK's Conservative Party and the parties Number 10 held in the lockdown. The RT Hon Norman Baker - former MP and author discusses Prince Andrew losing his military titles and patronages. Author Olga Childs talks about her new book "What Russians Think". Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway