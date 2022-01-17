https://sputniknews.com/20220117/boris-johnson-prince-andrew-uks-royal-family-novak-djokovic-this-weeks-news-headlines-1092313108.html

Boris Johnson; Prince Andrew; UK's Royal Family; Novak Djokovic; This Week’s News Headlines

Boris Johnson; Prince Andrew; UK's Royal Family; Novak Djokovic; This Week’s News Headlines

Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Novak Djokovic & the Australian Open, Boris Johnson & the lockdown parties... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-17T08:48+0000

2022-01-17T08:48+0000

2022-01-17T08:48+0000

novak djokovic

radio

us

prince andrew

uk royal family

the mother of all talk shows

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092313030_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_b48924dd956821eb43269de2a85ffda6.png

BORIS JOHNSON; PRINCE ANDREW; UK'S ROYAL FAMILY; NOVAK DJOKOVIC; THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM US & UK Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Novak Djokovic & the Australian Open, Boris Johnson & the lockdown parties, Prince Andrew, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.

This week we talk to Puneet Bhandal - journalist and author about Novak Djokovic and the Australian Open. Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University Sir John Curtice & RT correspondent Shadia Edwards-Dashti tell us what they think of the UK's Conservative Party and the parties Number 10 held in the lockdown. The RT Hon Norman Baker - former MP and author discusses Prince Andrew losing his military titles and patronages. Author Olga Childs talks about her new book "What Russians Think". Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

novak djokovic, radio, us, prince andrew, uk royal family, the mother of all talk shows, uk, аудио