Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/boris-johnson-prince-andrew-uks-royal-family-novak-djokovic-this-weeks-news-headlines-1092313108.html
Boris Johnson; Prince Andrew; UK's Royal Family; Novak Djokovic; This Week’s News Headlines
Boris Johnson; Prince Andrew; UK's Royal Family; Novak Djokovic; This Week’s News Headlines
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Novak Djokovic & the Australian Open, Boris Johnson & the lockdown parties... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-17T08:48+0000
2022-01-17T08:48+0000
novak djokovic
radio
us
prince andrew
uk royal family
the mother of all talk shows
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092313030_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_b48924dd956821eb43269de2a85ffda6.png
BORIS JOHNSON; PRINCE ANDREW; UK'S ROYAL FAMILY; NOVAK DJOKOVIC; THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM US & UK
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Novak Djokovic & the Australian Open, Boris Johnson & the lockdown parties, Prince Andrew, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to Puneet Bhandal - journalist and author about Novak Djokovic and the Australian Open. Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University Sir John Curtice &amp; RT correspondent Shadia Edwards-Dashti tell us what they think of the UK's Conservative Party and the parties Number 10 held in the lockdown. The RT Hon Norman Baker - former MP and author discusses Prince Andrew losing his military titles and patronages. Author Olga Childs talks about her new book "What Russians Think". Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092313030_318:0:1251:700_1920x0_80_0_0_18a86b72eeb9cc9a7b33f46235a43f18.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
novak djokovic, radio, us, prince andrew, uk royal family, the mother of all talk shows, uk, аудио

Boris Johnson; Prince Andrew; UK's Royal Family; Novak Djokovic; This Week’s News Headlines

08:48 GMT 17.01.2022
BORIS JOHNSON; PRINCE ANDREW; UK'S ROYAL FAMILY; NOVAK DJOKOVIC; THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM US & UK
Subscribe
George Galloway - Sputnik International
George Galloway
All materials
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Novak Djokovic & the Australian Open, Boris Johnson & the lockdown parties, Prince Andrew, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to Puneet Bhandal - journalist and author about Novak Djokovic and the Australian Open. Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University Sir John Curtice & RT correspondent Shadia Edwards-Dashti tell us what they think of the UK's Conservative Party and the parties Number 10 held in the lockdown. The RT Hon Norman Baker - former MP and author discusses Prince Andrew losing his military titles and patronages. Author Olga Childs talks about her new book "What Russians Think". Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:29 GMTWealth of 10 Richest Men Doubled During Pandemic, Incomes of 99% of Humanity Drop, Oxfam Says
09:25 GMTKremlin on Nuland's Threats of 'Sharp Pain' Over Ukraine: Russia Also Considering Various Options
09:20 GMTThree Fuel-Carrying Tankers Reportedly Explode in Abu Dhabi
08:55 GMTNetanyahu Mulls Plea Bargain But What Will it Mean for Israel's Political Scene?
08:55 GMTIndia to Deploy First S-400 Missile Defense System Unit by April, Reports Say
08:50 GMTSweden Investigates Drone Flights Over Nuclear Plants as 'National Incident'
08:28 GMTKeir Starmer Urged to ‘Man Up’ and Apologise Instead of ‘Weaseling Out’ of Drinks in Lockdown Claims
08:12 GMTMajor Snowstorm Hits US East Coast - Photo, Video
08:02 GMTNorth Macedonia's Parliament Elects New Prime Minister, Approves New Coalition Government
07:32 GMTReal Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Makes History Being First Italian Coach to Win Spanish Super Cup
07:31 GMTVolcano Monitoring Ineffective in Detecting Deadly Hazards Like Indonesia 2018 Tsunami, Warns Study
07:27 GMTGazan Fishermen Struggle to Stay Afloat Despite Israel's Decision to Loosen Its Grip Over The Strip
07:15 GMT'Very Disturbing': GOP Senator Slams FBI for Clearing Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker of Anti-Semitism
07:10 GMTEnd of an Era: India Mourns the Demise of Legendary Kathak Dancer Birju Maharaj
06:01 GMTBoJo Reportedly Grilled in ‘Partygate’ Probe Amid ‘Save Big Dog’&'Red Meat’ Premiership Rescue Plans
04:22 GMTTwo Shots of Russia’s Sputnik V Accepted for International Travel to Australia - TGA
03:59 GMTThousands of Flights Cancelled, Power Out Across US Amid Snow Storm
03:56 GMTCoordination Center Used During Kazakhstan Protests Located in Kiev, Fugitive Banker Claims
03:52 GMTExpert Suggests There's a 'Good Chance' For Potential Trump-Clinton 2024 Rematch
03:44 GMTMcCaul Says US Got Into New Cold War With Russia, Calls for ‘Sanctions, More Arms Sales to Ukraine’