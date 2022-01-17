https://sputniknews.com/20220117/beijing-olympics-tickets-to-not-go-on-sale-organisers-say-1092319190.html

Beijing Olympics Tickets To Not Go on Sale, Organisers Say

Beijing Olympics Tickets To Not Go on Sale, Organisers Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Beijing Winter Olympics tickets will not be available for purchase, and they will be distributed directly to certain groups of people... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-17T12:21+0000

2022-01-17T12:21+0000

2022-01-17T12:21+0000

china

olympics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092319146_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a4d836ec8e8f426ed07e0f594f0bded1.jpg

"Given the current grave and complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, it was decided that tickets should not be sold anymore but be part of an adapted programme that will invite groups of spectators to be present on site during the Games. The organisers expect that these spectators will strictly abide by the COVID-19 countermeasures before, during and after each event as pre-conditions for the safe and sound delivery of the Games," the committee said in a statement.The Beijing Winter Olympics will be held on 4-20 February 2022. The Winter Paralympics will be held in the Chinese capital from 4-13 March.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, olympics