Beijing Olympics Tickets To Not Go on Sale, Organisers Say

12:21 GMT 17.01.2022
© REUTERS / THOMAS PETERA paramilitary police officer gestures at the photographer in front of the mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, January 15, 2022
A paramilitary police officer gestures at the photographer in front of the mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, January 15, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© REUTERS / THOMAS PETER
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Beijing Winter Olympics tickets will not be available for purchase, and they will be distributed directly to certain groups of people, the organizing committee said on Monday.
"Given the current grave and complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, it was decided that tickets should not be sold anymore but be part of an adapted programme that will invite groups of spectators to be present on site during the Games. The organisers expect that these spectators will strictly abide by the COVID-19 countermeasures before, during and after each event as pre-conditions for the safe and sound delivery of the Games," the committee said in a statement.
The Beijing Winter Olympics will be held on 4-20 February 2022. The Winter Paralympics will be held in the Chinese capital from 4-13 March.
