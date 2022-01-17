https://sputniknews.com/20220117/australian-pm-accused-of-double-standards-on-anti-vaxxer-lawmakers-amid-djokovic-saga-1092314110.html

Australian PM Accused of Double Standards on 'Anti-Vaxxer' Lawmakers Amid Djokovic Saga

Australian PM Accused of Double Standards on 'Anti-Vaxxer' Lawmakers Amid Djokovic Saga

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic flew out of Australia on Sunday evening after losing a court appeal against the government’s decision to expel... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-17T11:10+0000

2022-01-17T11:10+0000

2022-01-17T11:10+0000

serbia

novak djokovic

australia

scott morrison

australian open 2017

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092315998_0:27:3071:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_0096c53b3dda38f222c2fc91add268c8.jpg

Australia’s federal opposition Labor Party has launched a blistering political attack on Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his “double standards” for keeping schtum on the stance of several MPs who have refused to get the COVID vaccine.The Labor Party wasn’t alone in attacking Morrison over the stances adopted by some of his conservative allies regarding vaccines. Several leading academics and columnists have also objected to Canberra's "tolerance" towards the anti-vax views of some MPs.Christensen, a member of Australia’s ruling coalition comprising the Liberal and the National parties, called for “civil disobedience” in November last year, in response to calls of “vaccine mandates” from some quarters of the nation’s political establishment. Christened liked the vaccine mandates to decrees made by Hitler and Pol Pot (the late Cambodian dictator).Antic, a senator from Morrison’s Liberal Party, has described the government’s decision of deporting Djokovic as “regrettable.” He has also been a vocal opponent of vaccine mandates in Australia.Senator Canavan, another ally of Morrison, also described vaccine passports as “divisive” and has issued public calls to “boycott businesses” which have demanded of their workers be compulsorily vaccinated.She went on to "challenge" the Prime Minister and his cabinet colleagues to call out the prominent anti-vaxxer backbenchers in Austrs parliament for spreading vaccine hesitancy among the public.Morrison Defends Decision to Expel DjokovicPM Morrison, meanwhile, has fended off ongoing criticism for not taking to task the coalition MPs who have been accused of spreading “anti-vaccination sentiment” among the public.“If you're someone coming from overseas and there are conditions for you to enter this country, well you have to comply with them. And it's as simple as that. This is about someone who sought to come to Australia and not comply with the entry rules at our border. That's what this is about,” the Australian leader remarked.

https://sputniknews.com/20220116/novak-djokovic-to-be-deported-as-australian-court-upholds-his-visa-cancellation-1092291255.html

serbia

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

serbia, novak djokovic, australia, scott morrison, australian open 2017