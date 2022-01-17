Registration was successful!
Situation Outside Djokovic's Apartment in Belgrade After His Deportation From Australia
‘Any Airborne Object Can Be Detected, Tracked, Dealt With’: Iran Boasts of Power of Indigenous Radar
Subject to decades of restrictions on the purchase of advanced weapons systems abroad, Iran has worked to build up its domestic arms and electronics...
Iran’s air defence troops enjoy the best capabilities in the Middle East, and have the capability to track and destroy hostile targets using an array of homegrown radar systems, Alireza Sabahifard, the commander of Iran’s Air Defence Force, has boasted.“Our combat and defence capabilities are expanding continuously. All the military equipment in our inventory is indigenously made and produced by the youth of Iran,” the officer added.Iran’s Air Defence Force troops recently unveiled several new radar systems designed to give the Islamic Republic the edge in the defence of its airspace.In late 2021, the military unveiled the ‘Alborz’ (Persian for ‘The Highest One’) – a new 3D phased-array radar said to be capable of detecting aerial targets equipped with stealth technology up to 450 km away.The same year, the Islamic Republic showed off a mystery new ground-based vertical launch missile system with an integrated phased array radar complex situated on the launcher itself. In October, the Revolutionary Guard tested out the domestically-built ‘Qods’ vehicle-mounted radar in drills. That system is said to be able to detect targets at ranges of over 500 km and altitudes of over 90,000 feet.In 2020, Iran unveiled three additional systems, including the pickup truck-mountable Kashef-99 (lit. ‘Discoverer-99’), a phased array radar designed to detect small aircraft, drones and even micro air vehicles (MAVs) within a 12 km radius. The Moraqeb (‘Watchful’) and Khalij-e Fars (‘Persian Gulf’) strategic 3D phased array radar systems were revealed the same year, with officials saying that the powerful systems can see into US military bases near Iran’s borders at distances of between 400 and 800 km.Iran enjoys some of the densest and most sophisticated air defence systems in the Middle East, with its radar systems complemented by layered advanced mobile and stationary SAM systems, including the Bavar-373 –an analogue of the S-300 (the Islamic Republic has four batteries of the Russian system), and the Khordad 3 – the medium range system which shot down a $220 million US Global Hawk surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz in 2019, briefly bringing the two countries to the brink of war.
iran
iran, air defense

14:11 GMT 17.01.2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Subject to decades of restrictions on the purchase of advanced weapons systems abroad, Iran has worked to build up its domestic arms and electronics industries, enabling the country to produce an array of advanced equipment to deter the United States and the Islamic Republic’s main regional rival - Israel.
Iran’s air defence troops enjoy the best capabilities in the Middle East, and have the capability to track and destroy hostile targets using an array of homegrown radar systems, Alireza Sabahifard, the commander of Iran’s Air Defence Force, has boasted.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defence Force is at the forefront of defensive power in the region, and any airborne object -irrespective of altitude at which it flies, can be detected, tracked and even dealt with by our radars,” Sabahifard said, speaking at an address at the Imam Ali Officers’ University in Tehran.
“Our combat and defence capabilities are expanding continuously. All the military equipment in our inventory is indigenously made and produced by the youth of Iran,” the officer added.
Iran’s Air Defence Force troops recently unveiled several new radar systems designed to give the Islamic Republic the edge in the defence of its airspace.
In late 2021, the military unveiled the ‘Alborz’ (Persian for ‘The Highest One’) – a new 3D phased-array radar said to be capable of detecting aerial targets equipped with stealth technology up to 450 km away.
This photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Sunday, June 9, 2019, shows the Khordad 15, a new surface-to-air missile battery at an undisclosed location in Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2021
Iran Unveils New Components of Air Defence Systems Capable of Detecting Stealth Aircraft
1 September 2021, 11:27 GMT
The same year, the Islamic Republic showed off a mystery new ground-based vertical launch missile system with an integrated phased array radar complex situated on the launcher itself. In October, the Revolutionary Guard tested out the domestically-built ‘Qods’ vehicle-mounted radar in drills. That system is said to be able to detect targets at ranges of over 500 km and altitudes of over 90,000 feet.
In 2020, Iran unveiled three additional systems, including the pickup truck-mountable Kashef-99 (lit. ‘Discoverer-99’), a phased array radar designed to detect small aircraft, drones and even micro air vehicles (MAVs) within a 12 km radius. The Moraqeb (‘Watchful’) and Khalij-e Fars (‘Persian Gulf’) strategic 3D phased array radar systems were revealed the same year, with officials saying that the powerful systems can see into US military bases near Iran’s borders at distances of between 400 and 800 km.
Iran enjoys some of the densest and most sophisticated air defence systems in the Middle East, with its radar systems complemented by layered advanced mobile and stationary SAM systems, including the Bavar-373 –an analogue of the S-300 (the Islamic Republic has four batteries of the Russian system), and the Khordad 3 – the medium range system which shot down a $220 million US Global Hawk surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz in 2019, briefly bringing the two countries to the brink of war.
Screengrab from video by Iran's Revolutionary Guard air defence forces on the shootdown of a US drone over the Hormoz Strait. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2020
IRGC Releases Video Showing Iranian Missile Downing US Spy Drone
21 June 2020, 13:45 GMT
