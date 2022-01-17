Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/anne-frank-possibly-betrayed-by-man-trying-to-save-his-own-family-cold-case-team-says-1092327104.html
Anne Frank Possibly Betrayed by Man Trying to Save His Own Family, Cold Case Team Says
Anne Frank Possibly Betrayed by Man Trying to Save His Own Family, Cold Case Team Says
Thijs Bayens, the person who came up with the idea to put together the cold case team, warned that they “don’t have 100 percent certainty”, and that “there is... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-17T19:29+0000
2022-01-17T19:29+0000
investigation
evidence
anne frank
betrayal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106451/08/1064510865_0:21:1009:589_1920x0_80_0_0_eff6c6794217a4198619478d3b2ea6c9.jpg
A team led by a retired FBI detective named Vince Pankoke has managed to identify the person who may have helped the Nazis seize the family of Anne Frank, likely one of the most well-known Holocaust victims, AP reports, citing a new book titled "The Betrayal of Anne Frank A Cold Case Investigation."According to the newspaper, Pankoke and his team had identified Jewish notary Arnold van den Bergh, a member of Amsterdam’s Jewish council – an administrative body the Nazis forced Jewish communities in occupied Europe to establish – as the person who likely betrayed the Frank family’s hiding place.He added, however, that they "don’t have 100 percent certainty", and that "there is no smoking gun because betrayal is circumstantial."Van den Bergh’s name came up in a "typed copy of an anonymous tip" that was delivered to Otto Frank, the only member of the Frank family to survive the Holocaust and return to Amsterdam after the end of the war, with the tip identifying Van den Bergh as the person who informed the Nazis about the Franks’ hiding place.This supposed betrayal was possibly perpetrated by Van den Bergh in order to save his own family from being sent to Nazi concentration camps.The media outlet also notes that The Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam welcomed the new research but said that it still leaves questions unanswered.The Frank family, along with four other Jews, were hiding in a secret annex from July 1942 till August 1944 when they were discovered by the Nazis and sent to concentration camps.Anne and her sister died in the the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945, with the diary Anne wrote while in hiding being published after the war and becoming probably one of the best known books in the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/dc-3rd-graders-reportedly-made-to-reenact-holocaust-told-its-because-jews-ruined-christmas-1091662252.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106451/08/1064510865_0:0:1009:758_1920x0_80_0_0_6a8c5953ec630ba7bc64d0ccfa3ef97b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
investigation, evidence, anne frank, betrayal

Anne Frank Possibly Betrayed by Man Trying to Save His Own Family, Cold Case Team Says

19:29 GMT 17.01.2022
CC0 / / Anne Frank in 1940
Anne Frank in 1940 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Thijs Bayens, the person who came up with the idea to put together the cold case team, warned that they “don’t have 100 percent certainty”, and that “there is no smoking gun because betrayal is circumstantial.”
A team led by a retired FBI detective named Vince Pankoke has managed to identify the person who may have helped the Nazis seize the family of Anne Frank, likely one of the most well-known Holocaust victims, AP reports, citing a new book titled "The Betrayal of Anne Frank A Cold Case Investigation."
According to the newspaper, Pankoke and his team had identified Jewish notary Arnold van den Bergh, a member of Amsterdam’s Jewish council – an administrative body the Nazis forced Jewish communities in occupied Europe to establish – as the person who likely betrayed the Frank family’s hiding place.

"We have investigated over 30 suspects in 20 different scenarios, leaving one scenario we like to refer to as the most likely scenario," said Thijs Bayens, a filmmaker who came up with the idea to put together the cold case team led by Pankoke.

He added, however, that they "don’t have 100 percent certainty", and that "there is no smoking gun because betrayal is circumstantial."
Van den Bergh’s name came up in a "typed copy of an anonymous tip" that was delivered to Otto Frank, the only member of the Frank family to survive the Holocaust and return to Amsterdam after the end of the war, with the tip identifying Van den Bergh as the person who informed the Nazis about the Franks’ hiding place.
Holocaust Memorial - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
DC 3rd Graders Reportedly Made to Reenact Holocaust, Told It's 'Because Jews Ruined Christmas'
20 December 2021, 08:57 GMT
This supposed betrayal was possibly perpetrated by Van den Bergh in order to save his own family from being sent to Nazi concentration camps.
The media outlet also notes that The Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam welcomed the new research but said that it still leaves questions unanswered.
"No, I don't think we can say that a mystery has been solved now. I think it's an interesting theory that the team came up with," museum director Ronald Leopold said. "I think they come up with a lot of interesting information, but I also think there are still many missing pieces of the puzzle. And those pieces need to be further investigated in order to see how we can value this new theory."
The Frank family, along with four other Jews, were hiding in a secret annex from July 1942 till August 1944 when they were discovered by the Nazis and sent to concentration camps.
Anne and her sister died in the the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945, with the diary Anne wrote while in hiding being published after the war and becoming probably one of the best known books in the world.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:29 GMTAnne Frank Possibly Betrayed by Man Trying to Save His Own Family, Cold Case Team Says
19:14 GMTDistress Signal Detected in Tonga in Wake of Powerful Volcano Eruption and Tsunami
19:05 GMTRich Crypto Investors Flock to Puerto Rico – Media
19:02 GMTBiden Uses MLK Jr. Day to Push Democrats' Voting Rights Bills
18:29 GMTWhite House Denies Report Saying US & EU Rule Out Russia's Disconnection From SWIFT
17:29 GMTHouthis Threaten to Undermine UAE's Economy Following Abu Dhabi Oil Depot Drone Attack
17:08 GMTRussia Rejects Claim That Security Proposals are Attempt to Restore 'Spheres of Influence'
17:02 GMTUS Boomer’s Guam Trip Tells China It ‘Can’t Do Much About 100 Nukes Parked on Doorstep’, Media Says
17:00 GMTKarim Benzema Threatens to Quit if Real Madrid Signs Erling Haaland: Report
16:39 GMT'Disgusted' Netizens Slam US Pastor Who Smeared His Spit on Man's Face During Sermon
16:28 GMTUN Secretary-General Guterres Speaks on First Day of The 2022 WEF in Davos
16:16 GMTPM Sanchez: Novak Djokovic Will Have to Comply With Spanish Health Rules to Compete in Country
16:03 GMTAfter Telangana, Indian States Maharashtra and Punjab Invite Elon Musk to Open Manufacturing Unit
15:53 GMTTexas Synagogue Hostage-Taker Reportedly Said He 'Wished He Was Among 9/11 Terrorists'
15:39 GMTIran Open to Reviving Riyadh Embassy as Diplomats Arrive in Saudi Arabia for First Time Since 2016
15:39 GMTTonga Underwater Volcano Eruption May Cool Down Southern Hemisphere, Scientists Say
15:37 GMTChairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley Tests Positive for Coronavirus
15:27 GMTUK Muslim Council Urges Parliament Upper House to Reject Policing Bill
15:20 GMTLe Pen Emerges Stronger After Zemmour Joins French Presidential Race, Poll Shows
15:19 GMTDan Walker, Gary Lineker, Hugh Grant Rip 'Nut Jobs’ of BoJo's Gov’t For Plan to ‘Destroy’ BBC