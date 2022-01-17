Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/amur-tiger-hit-by-train-in-russias-khabarovsk-region-local-authorities-say-1092317693.html
Amur Tiger Hit by Train in Russia's Khabarovsk Region
Amur Tiger Hit by Train in Russia's Khabarovsk Region
An Amur tiger was killed by a train in the Khabarovsk Krai in Russia's Far East
2022-01-17T11:35+0000
2022-01-17T12:14+0000
russia
amur tiger
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092317543_0:286:2611:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_86407d4dce47c1481d7fbc34af351a2f.jpg
"On Sunday, January 16, we received a report about the death of an Amur tiger in the Vyazemsky municipal district. The animal was hit early in the morning by a locomotive on the section of the railway between the villages of Avan and Kotikovo," the ministry said in a statement.The tiger's carcass was retrieved by the police before being delivered to the city of Ussuriysk for examination in a special laboratory.The Amur tiger is one of the rarest predators on the planet, listed in the International Red Book. As of fall 2021, the total number of tigers in Russia exceeded 600. In the wild, the Amur tiger lives in the Far East in Russia.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092317543_0:0:2611:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_a9135520db1c91226609e384f4a8046c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, amur tiger

Amur Tiger Hit by Train in Russia's Khabarovsk Region

11:35 GMT 17.01.2022 (Updated: 12:14 GMT 17.01.2022)
© Sputnik / : Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the photo bank Tiger's eye
Tiger's eye - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© Sputnik / : Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
KHABAROVSK Russia (Sputnik) - An Amur tiger was killed by a train in the Khabarovsk Krai in Russia's Far East, the regional ministry of natural resources said on Monday.
"On Sunday, January 16, we received a report about the death of an Amur tiger in the Vyazemsky municipal district. The animal was hit early in the morning by a locomotive on the section of the railway between the villages of Avan and Kotikovo," the ministry said in a statement.
The tiger's carcass was retrieved by the police before being delivered to the city of Ussuriysk for examination in a special laboratory.
The Amur tiger is one of the rarest predators on the planet, listed in the International Red Book. As of fall 2021, the total number of tigers in Russia exceeded 600. In the wild, the Amur tiger lives in the Far East in Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:07 GMTIt's Not a Plane, It's Not a Bird! Video of 'Flying Deer' Goes Viral
13:06 GMTFrench Presidential Candidate Zemmour Slapped With Fine for 'Inciting Hatred'
13:03 GMT'Pandemic' Game Quietly Pulled From Online Stores
12:54 GMTNadal, Osaka & Barty Win Australian Open's First Round as Tournament Kicks Off Without Djokovic
12:42 GMTCourteney Cox Dishes Why Shocking Murder Scene in Iconic Slasher 'Scream' Was ‘Scrapped’
12:23 GMTRussia Never Took Part, Will Not Partake in Arming of Warring Parties in Afghanistan, Moscow Says
12:21 GMTBeijing Olympics Tickets To Not Go on Sale, Organisers Say
12:00 GMTPrince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell May Have Been 'Boyfriend & Girlfriend', Claims Documentary
11:48 GMTRussia Warns Against Politicization of Nord Stream 2 as Germany Links Project to Ukraine Crisis
11:40 GMTQueen Elizabeth II 'Won't Cave In' to Prince Harry's Demands for Police Protection - Media
11:36 GMTBanker Brought in to Clean Up Credit Suisse’s Image Resigns Over Breach of Covid Quarantine Rules
11:35 GMTAmur Tiger Hit by Train in Russia's Khabarovsk Region
11:34 GMTPakistani Prime Minister Thanks Putin for Empathy Toward Muslim Beliefs
11:23 GMTDjokovic May Participate in Australian Open Next Year, Australian Prime Minister Says
11:12 GMTTennis Star Djokovic Returns to Belgrade After Losing Australia Deportation Trial Case
11:10 GMTAustralian PM Accused of Double Standards on 'Anti-Vaxxer' Lawmakers Amid Djokovic Saga
11:06 GMTWhat's Behind Royal Family's Drastic Decision to Strip Prince Andrew of Military Roles, HRH Title?
10:50 GMTRussia’s Envoy to OSCE Slams Blocking of Delegation's Facebook Page as 'Censorship'
10:50 GMT'Divine Miracle': Three-Eyed Calf Born in India Taken for Reincarnation of God Shiva
10:42 GMTNew Zealand, Australia Send Planes to Assess Tsunami Damage Following Tonga Volcano Eruption