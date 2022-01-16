https://sputniknews.com/20220116/viral-video-explains-why-spaghetti-spoons-have-holes-1092302366.html

Viral Video Explains Why Spaghetti Spoons Have Holes

Viral Video Explains Why Spaghetti Spoons Have Holes

Apparently, one can never learn all the mysteries behind kitchenware and the endless possibilities it may present to those curious enough to discover them and... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International

A spoon with "teeth" on its sides is perfect for serving pasta or noodles, but have you ever wondered why some such spoons have holes in the centre? TikTokers had! And they offered an answer that blew the mind of some people.The pasta spoon turns out to be useful for making meatballs of a perfect size, according to a viral video with kitchen hacks posted on TikTok by user lifetipsnow.All you need to do, according to the video, is press the pasta spoon into the minced meat, and the result is a perfectly sized meatball, ready to cook after you pick it up with a teaspoon.Users met the lifehack with tremendous excitement: for some, it promised to be life-changing. Many people thanked the account for sharing the tips. Among other hacks offered in the video were ways to clean shrimps, cut cakes and make dumplings.

