Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Biden Calls Texas Synagogue Hostage Situation 'an Act of Terror'
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/uk-authorities-concerned-about-anti-vaxxer-movement-as-it-tends-to-extremism-report-says-1092299711.html
UK Authorities Concerned About Anti-Vaxxer Movement as it Tends To Extremism, Report Says
UK Authorities Concerned About Anti-Vaxxer Movement as it Tends To Extremism, Report Says
The coronavirus pandemic has spawned numerous conspiracy theories, which in turn galvanized anti-vaccination movements across the world with protests staged against safety restrictions, vaccine mandates and COVID-19 passports.
2022-01-16T17:15+0000
2022-01-16T17:15+0000
uk
protests
pandemic
extremism
death threats
vaccine hesitancy
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1091642107_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe199dbeb545ba27fc5460b048bf1fef.jpg
British authorities are concerned about its home-grown anti-vaxxer movement as it has tended towards violent extremism, The Observer reported, citing a government source. According to the insider, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is receiving updates from police and counter-terrorism officials about individuals prepared to "undermine national health security".Among the agencies who have the responsibility of monitoring the anti-vaxxer movement is the Home Office’s department for security and counter-terrorism and its research, information and communications unit. Other offices assessing the movement’s activity are the counter-extremism analysis and insight programme (CEAI), extremism analysis unit (EAU) and the counter-disinformation unit, which is part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.Conveyor Belt to Extremist GroupsAside from ordinary protests, members of the anti-vaxxer movment have been known to send death threats to schools which host vaccination programmes. Last month they stormed a COVID-19 resting site, which they apparently mistook for a vaccination centre. Videos posted online show demonstrators insulting medical staff, accusing them of "genocide".One of the most outspoken activists is Piers Corbyn, who has recently been arrested after he encouraged demonstrators to find MPs who voted for COVID-19 safety restrictions, and burn their offices.One of the groups involved in protests is Alpha Men Assemble (AMA). According to The Observer, which viewed messages by its members on the Telegram messaging app, AMA has offered its followers training in self-defence with "professional men" and told them to buy "black style uniforms". The group, which has 7,000 followers on Telegram, encouraged members to adopt anti-surveillance tactics – telling them to communicate offline or via ham and citizen band radios as well as to use “burner phones”.AMA also said several former servicemen joined its ranks. "I’m English. Ex RAF. My mission statement was a 'force for good'. I believed in that," read a message on Telegram according to The Observer. Another anti-vaxxer group Veterans 4 Freedom mentioned violent insurrection in which vaccination centres are targeted, The Observer writes.Assessment conducted by government departments described the movement as a "conveyor belt" which delivers new recruits to extremist groups, including racially and ethnically motivated organisations.Milo Comerford, head of research and policy at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, said governments in Europe and North America are struggling with the growing prominence of a highly ideologically eclectic movements, which emerge at the intersection of COVID-19 conspiracies and extremism.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1091642107_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_43ee0b1962d31c38d3b48a6342143b0c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, protests, pandemic, extremism, death threats, vaccine hesitancy, coronavirus, covid-19

UK Authorities Concerned About Anti-Vaxxer Movement as it Tends To Extremism, Report Says

17:15 GMT 16.01.2022
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamPeople take part in a protest against COVID-19 vaccine passports and other policies outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
People take part in a protest against COVID-19 vaccine passports and other policies outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The coronavirus pandemic has spawned all sorts of conspiracy theories, which in turn have galvanised anti-vaccination movements around the world with protests staged against safety restrictions, obligatory vaccines and COVID-19 passports. Quite often these demonstrations turn violent.
British authorities are concerned about its home-grown anti-vaxxer movement as it has tended towards violent extremism, The Observer reported, citing a government source. According to the insider, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is receiving updates from police and counter-terrorism officials about individuals prepared to "undermine national health security".

"It’s a growing concern and it is being monitored at the highest level. No 10 is among those getting reports direct: the PM is seeing them in his inbox. The consensus is that we didn’t win [the disinformation war] as cleanly as we need to do next time," said the Whitehall source.

Among the agencies who have the responsibility of monitoring the anti-vaxxer movement is the Home Office’s department for security and counter-terrorism and its research, information and communications unit. Other offices assessing the movement’s activity are the counter-extremism analysis and insight programme (CEAI), extremism analysis unit (EAU) and the counter-disinformation unit, which is part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Conveyor Belt to Extremist Groups

Aside from ordinary protests, members of the anti-vaxxer movment have been known to send death threats to schools which host vaccination programmes. Last month they stormed a COVID-19 resting site, which they apparently mistook for a vaccination centre. Videos posted online show demonstrators insulting medical staff, accusing them of "genocide".

One of the most outspoken activists is Piers Corbyn, who has recently been arrested after he encouraged demonstrators to find MPs who voted for COVID-19 safety restrictions, and burn their offices.
One of the groups involved in protests is Alpha Men Assemble (AMA). According to The Observer, which viewed messages by its members on the Telegram messaging app, AMA has offered its followers training in self-defence with "professional men" and told them to buy "black style uniforms". The group, which has 7,000 followers on Telegram, encouraged members to adopt anti-surveillance tactics – telling them to communicate offline or via ham and citizen band radios as well as to use “burner phones”.

AMA also said several former servicemen joined its ranks. "I’m English. Ex RAF. My mission statement was a 'force for good'. I believed in that," read a message on Telegram according to The Observer.

Another anti-vaxxer group Veterans 4 Freedom mentioned violent insurrection in which vaccination centres are targeted, The Observer writes.

"We’re seeing the convergence of anti-vaxxers into other fringe movements," said Imran Ahmed, founding chief executive of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate, which briefs UK officials on the activities of the anti-vaxxer movement.

Assessment conducted by government departments described the movement as a "conveyor belt" which delivers new recruits to extremist groups, including racially and ethnically motivated organisations.
Milo Comerford, head of research and policy at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, said governments in Europe and North America are struggling with the growing prominence of a highly ideologically eclectic movements, which emerge at the intersection of COVID-19 conspiracies and extremism.

"Traditional counter-extremism policy paradigms are geared towards threats from organised groups with clear political objectives. However, these loose online conspiracy movements represent a much more 'hybridised' challenge, not just to public safety, but also to rights and democratic institutions," he said.

World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:21 GMTColleyville Synagogue Crisis: Hostage-Taker Was Reportedly a British Citizen
17:15 GMTUK Authorities Concerned About Anti-Vaxxer Movement as it Tends To Extremism, Report Says
17:04 GMTBiden Calls Texas Synagogue Hostage Situation 'an Act of Terror'
16:54 GMTRetired Officer Opens Up On Heinous Decapitation Case Which Inspired Scream Horror Saga
15:50 GMTBBC Faces £2Bn in Cuts as Culture Minister Freezes License Fee for Two Years
15:43 GMTJanuary Unrest in Kazakhstan's Almaty Left 149 Civilians Dead
15:21 GMTNATO-Russia Relations Near Red Line Due to Alliance's Military Support of Ukraine, Peskov Tells CNN
15:07 GMTWatch: Largest Map of the Universe Created by Dark Energy Telescope Can Unveil Secrets of Cosmos
14:19 GMTSome of America's NATO Allies Were 'Unsettled' by 'Certain US Ideas' at Security Guarantee Talks
14:06 GMTCarrie Johnson 'Regrets' Hugging Friend During COVID Lockdown After Photo Surfaces
14:00 GMTTaliban Fighters Use Force Against Afghan Women Protesting for Rights in Kabul
13:47 GMTAhead of Crucial Polls in Indian States, Muslim Organisation Urges Voters To Support BJP
13:31 GMTProtests Against COVID Measures Hit Amsterdam
13:22 GMTVideo: 'French President Macron' Dummy Allegedly Burnt in Mali During Protests Over ECOWAS Sanctions
13:14 GMTPowerful 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bougainville, Papua New Guinea
13:12 GMTPriyanka Chopra Dispels Rumours About Breakup With Nick Jonas
12:57 GMTDo Look Up: Some Asteroids Can Creep Up on Earth Undetected, NASA Warns
12:31 GMTAnti-Abortion Protesters Hold March for Life in Paris
12:24 GMTOusted Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Dies at 76
12:22 GMTForget Facebook: Scientists May Have Unearthed World's Oldest Social Network