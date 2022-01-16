https://sputniknews.com/20220116/turkish-base-in-iraq-comes-under-rocket-fire-reports-say-1092294680.html

Turkish Base in Iraq Comes Under Rocket Fire, Reports Say

DOHA (Sputnik) - A Turkish military base in Zlikan, northeast of the Iraqi city of Mosul, has come under rocket fire for the second time in two days, a source...

No Turkish soldiers were not injured in the attack, the agency's source added.On Saturday, the surroundings of the Turkish Zlikan base were also fired upon by two Katyusha rockets.The presence of Turkish troops in the Zlikan camp has been a topic of long-standing controversy between Baghdad and Ankara, which justifies its presence in the region as a need to fight the Kurdistan Workers' Party outlawed in Turkey.

