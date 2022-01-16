Registration was successful!
Trump: Toughest Country to Deal With Was Not China, North Korea or Russia — It's US
Trump: Toughest Country to Deal With Was Not China, North Korea or Russia — It's US
The 45th president continues to criticise the Biden administration over its purported inability to deal with an influx of illegal immigrants and foreign policy...
2022-01-16T03:46+0000
2022-01-16T04:50+0000
According to former US President Donald Trump, the toughest country he dealt with during his term in office was the United States."This crowd is a massive symbol of what took place because the people are hungry for the truth: They want their country back", Trump told his "Save America" rally. "I want their country back between the open borders and the bad elections, and we were always thought of a beautiful country that had fair elections, and now we're [the] laughingstock all over the world for many reasons".Trump Says Never Had Problems of 'Lack of Respect' From Other StatesPer the ex-president, there were no issues with Russia and Ukraine, or Taiwan and Chinese President Xi Jinping during his term.Trump exaggerated Moscow's statements regarding the possibility of deploying military infrastructure abroad, claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly planning to "go into" Cuba and Venezuela.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told RTVI on Thursday that he was not going to confirm or rule anything out either with respect to the possibility of Russian military infrastructure being deployed to Cuba or Venezuela.US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday, when commenting on Ryabkov's statement suggesting that Moscow could be considering a military presence in Latin America, that this issue was not raised during the strategic stability talks but the US would deal with such a situation "decisively" if it were to arise.2024 ElectionsTrump appears to have hinted at a possible re-election bid in 2 years."I do believe that 2024 will be even more important, [but] this is the year we are going to take back the House, we are going to take back the Senate, and we are going to take back America. This is so important".
joe biden, donald trump, russia, china, military, trump rally

Trump: Toughest Country to Deal With Was Not China, North Korea or Russia — It's US

03:46 GMT 16.01.2022 (Updated: 04:50 GMT 16.01.2022)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally in Florence, Arizona, U.S., January 15, 2022.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally in Florence, Arizona, U.S., January 15, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
The 45th president continues to criticise the Biden administration over its purported inability to deal with an influx of illegal immigrants and foreign policy failures regarding Russia and China.
According to former US President Donald Trump, the toughest country he dealt with during his term in office was the United States.
"This crowd is a massive symbol of what took place because the people are hungry for the truth: They want their country back", Trump told his "Save America" rally. "I want their country back between the open borders and the bad elections, and we were always thought of a beautiful country that had fair elections, and now we're [the] laughingstock all over the world for many reasons".

Trump Says Never Had Problems of 'Lack of Respect' From Other States

Per the ex-president, there were no issues with Russia and Ukraine, or Taiwan and Chinese President Xi Jinping during his term.

"Putin is not only threatening Ukraine…but now he is threatening to go into Cuba and Venezuela, that's a lack of respect, and we never had that problem, did we? There was no problem with Putin and Ukraine. There was no problem with President Xi in Taiwan. China, Russia, and Iran are engaging in aggression and provocations; they never would have dared do just one year ago. They would never have done any of this", Trump claimed. "They're toying with us".

Trump exaggerated Moscow's statements regarding the possibility of deploying military infrastructure abroad, claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly planning to "go into" Cuba and Venezuela.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told RTVI on Thursday that he was not going to confirm or rule anything out either with respect to the possibility of Russian military infrastructure being deployed to Cuba or Venezuela.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday, when commenting on Ryabkov's statement suggesting that Moscow could be considering a military presence in Latin America, that this issue was not raised during the strategic stability talks but the US would deal with such a situation "decisively" if it were to arise.

2024 Elections

Trump appears to have hinted at a possible re-election bid in 2 years.
"I do believe that 2024 will be even more important, [but] this is the year we are going to take back the House, we are going to take back the Senate, and we are going to take back America. This is so important".

"And, in 2024 we are going to take back the White House", Trump said.

