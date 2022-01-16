Registration was successful!
'Treated Me Like Nothing': Britney Spears Takes Another Shot at Her Sister Jamie Lynn
Britney Spears has rolled out another social media statement, addressing her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and accusing her of never being there or offering any support during the singer's conservatorship.In her Twitter tirade, Britney elaborated on how her "own family" was "hiding coffee" from her, noting that "people who have killed people and are in jail or on death row can have as much coffee as they want". Moreover, according to the singer, Jamie would ignore her when she reached out for support. Still, Britney noted that she loves her sister "unconditionally".It seems that the two sisters agree on the point of not continuing their squabble in public. Jamie Lynn was quick to respond to Britney via Instagram stories, urging the singer to call her and "handle this privately" while also piquing her for choosing "to do everything on a public platform".Jamie Lynn earlier claimed in an interview with ABC News that her sister once became so scared that she locked them both in a room while wielding a knife. Britney blasted the claims as "crazy lies for the Hollywood books". Jamie Lynn's memoir titled "Things I Should Have Said" will hit shelves on 18 January. While she says her book is not entirely dedicated to Britney, she hinted that she "can't help that I was born a Spears too and that some of my experiences involve my sister".
11:03 GMT 16.01.2022
Daria Bedenko
The online feud between the Spears sisters has continued for several days, with Britney and Jamie exchanging bitter statements on social media - notably, just days before the release of the latter's book titled "Things I Should Have Said".
Britney Spears has rolled out another social media statement, addressing her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and accusing her of never being there or offering any support during the singer's conservatorship.

"What Dad did to me, they don't even do that to criminals...so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honestly insane to me!!!", Britney writes. "[...] You guys treated me like nothing and that's not even half of it!!!"

In her Twitter tirade, Britney elaborated on how her "own family" was "hiding coffee" from her, noting that "people who have killed people and are in jail or on death row can have as much coffee as they want". Moreover, according to the singer, Jamie would ignore her when she reached out for support.
Still, Britney noted that she loves her sister "unconditionally".

"So go ahead and say whatever you want...it's so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!!!", she continued.

It seems that the two sisters agree on the point of not continuing their squabble in public. Jamie Lynn was quick to respond to Britney via Instagram stories, urging the singer to call her and "handle this privately" while also piquing her for choosing "to do everything on a public platform".

"In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven't been there for you or that I'm making things up. I'm happy to share how many times I've reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you", Jamie wrote. "This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you".

Jamie Lynn earlier claimed in an interview with ABC News that her sister once became so scared that she locked them both in a room while wielding a knife. Britney blasted the claims as "crazy lies for the Hollywood books".
Jamie Lynn's memoir titled "Things I Should Have Said" will hit shelves on 18 January. While she says her book is not entirely dedicated to Britney, she hinted that she "can't help that I was born a Spears too and that some of my experiences involve my sister".
