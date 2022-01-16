Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/tesla-demanded-law-firm-to-fire-lawyer-who-used-to-work-for-sec-investigating-musk-report-says-1092288589.html
Tesla Demanded Law Firm to Fire Lawyer Who Used to Work for SEC Investigating Musk, Report Says
Tesla Demanded Law Firm to Fire Lawyer Who Used to Work for SEC Investigating Musk, Report Says
In the US, companies frequently take issue with government officials that they believe are working against their interests, whether through campaign... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-16T03:50+0000
2022-01-16T03:50+0000
elon musk
business
us
lawyer
tesla
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092289112_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f762de652cc86566db4c15f7c9187406.jpg
A Tesla lawyer instructed law firm Cooley LLP to remove one of its attorneys or risk losing work for the electric automaker founded by Elon Musk, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.According to the report, Tesla wanted the firm to fire a lawyer who used to work for the Securities and Exchange Commission prior to his current position late last year. Moreover, Musk was reportedly interviewed by this attorney as part of the agency's investigation into the Tesla CEO's 2018 claim that he obtained money to take the carmaker private. According to reports at the time, the world's richest man and Tesla agreed to pay a $20 million fine apiece and Musk agreed to step down as Tesla chairman for three years as a result of the probe. Musk also reportedly agreed to have his company's lawyer analyze tweets on the company's financial results, sales numbers, and prospective business combinations in advance.However, the law firm refused to terminate the attorney's contract, and they are said to still be an associate at the company, according to the outlet's sources. As a result, Tesla has reportedly been taking measures to replace Cooley or hire additional counsel in multiple cases since early last month. Moreover, Musk's rocket business Space Exploration Technologies Corp., widely known as SpaceX, has stopped utilizing the law firm for regulatory work.Apart from the SEC, Musk has had quite a few other run-ins with the authorities. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into whether Tesla's Autopilot driver assistance system, marketed as Autopilot, is to blame for crashes involving Tesla cars colliding with parked emergency vehicles.Missy Cummings, a Duke University professor, automated systems expert, former Navy fighter pilot, and Tesla critic, has reportedly joined the investigation as an advisor. Musk sparked outrage among his followers when he tweeted in October that "her track record is extremely biased against Tesla."In 2021, Cummings published a research paper in which she concluded that the company's technology does not in fact make vehicles autonomous, performs inconsistently, and that "more testing is needed for these vehicles before such technology is allowed to operate without humans in direct control." Tesla reportedly responded by saying that driving with Autopilot on is safer than driving without it.According to the report, following the backlash from the Musk criticism, the NHTSA later required Cummings to recuse herself from Tesla-related matters.
https://sputniknews.com/20210313/tesla-investor-sues-musk-and-company-board-for-erratic-tweets-that-violate-sec-agreement-1082328909.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092289112_85:0:2816:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e45092c1a325d61e5fe7a4ddeb494112.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, business, us, lawyer, tesla

Tesla Demanded Law Firm to Fire Lawyer Who Used to Work for SEC Investigating Musk, Report Says

03:50 GMT 16.01.2022
© REUTERS / Tingshu WangA logo of the electric-vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China January 5, 2021.
A logo of the electric-vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
© REUTERS / Tingshu Wang
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
In the US, companies frequently take issue with government officials that they believe are working against their interests, whether through campaign contributions to influence public policy or legal action.
A Tesla lawyer instructed law firm Cooley LLP to remove one of its attorneys or risk losing work for the electric automaker founded by Elon Musk, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
According to the report, Tesla wanted the firm to fire a lawyer who used to work for the Securities and Exchange Commission prior to his current position late last year. Moreover, Musk was reportedly interviewed by this attorney as part of the agency's investigation into the Tesla CEO's 2018 claim that he obtained money to take the carmaker private.
According to reports at the time, the world's richest man and Tesla agreed to pay a $20 million fine apiece and Musk agreed to step down as Tesla chairman for three years as a result of the probe. Musk also reportedly agreed to have his company's lawyer analyze tweets on the company's financial results, sales numbers, and prospective business combinations in advance.
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2021
Tesla Investor Sues Musk And Company Board For ‘Erratic’ Tweets That Violate SEC Agreement
13 March 2021, 00:02 GMT
However, the law firm refused to terminate the attorney's contract, and they are said to still be an associate at the company, according to the outlet's sources.
As a result, Tesla has reportedly been taking measures to replace Cooley or hire additional counsel in multiple cases since early last month. Moreover, Musk's rocket business Space Exploration Technologies Corp., widely known as SpaceX, has stopped utilizing the law firm for regulatory work.
Apart from the SEC, Musk has had quite a few other run-ins with the authorities. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into whether Tesla's Autopilot driver assistance system, marketed as Autopilot, is to blame for crashes involving Tesla cars colliding with parked emergency vehicles.
Missy Cummings, a Duke University professor, automated systems expert, former Navy fighter pilot, and Tesla critic, has reportedly joined the investigation as an advisor. Musk sparked outrage among his followers when he tweeted in October that "her track record is extremely biased against Tesla."
In 2021, Cummings published a research paper in which she concluded that the company's technology does not in fact make vehicles autonomous, performs inconsistently, and that "more testing is needed for these vehicles before such technology is allowed to operate without humans in direct control."
Tesla reportedly responded by saying that driving with Autopilot on is safer than driving without it.
According to the report, following the backlash from the Musk criticism, the NHTSA later required Cummings to recuse herself from Tesla-related matters.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:31 GMTNew Virginia Gov. Signs 11 EOs Including on Mask Mandates, CRT Ban, & Loudon County Rape Incident
03:50 GMTTesla Demanded Law Firm to Fire Lawyer Who Used to Work for SEC Investigating Musk, Report Says
03:46 GMTTrump: Toughest Country to Deal With Was Not China, North Korea or Russia — It's US
02:59 GMTMass Demonstrations in Support of Russia Held Across Mali, Youth Organisation Leader Says
01:55 GMTHostage Crisis at Colleyville Synagogue: What Is Known So Far?
01:31 GMTPrince Harry Threatens to Sue UK Gov't If Not Offered Public Security When in Kingdom - Report
00:20 GMTFlorida Governor's Race Candidate Compares DeSantis to Hitler for 'Abuse of Power'
YesterdaySerbian Lawmaker on Djokovic Case: It Wouldn't Have Happened If He Wasn't a Serb
YesterdayJamaican Police Detain Another Moise Murder Suspect - Reports
YesterdayExpert Reveals Reason Behind Kim Jong-un's Unprecedented Weight Loss - Report
YesterdayBiden's Move to Police Reform Criticized as Admin. Fails to Push Other Bills - Report
Yesterday'Queen of TikTok': Ryanair’s Account Wins Hearts of Americans Who Urge Company to Come to US
YesterdayBlinken, Borrell Vow to Present 'United Transatlantic Front' After Russia Talks
YesterdayLive Updates: Gunman Claiming to Have Bombs Takes Hostages at Texas Synagogue on Heels of Shabbat
YesterdayFirst Migrant Caravan of 2022 Sets Off From Honduras – Reports
YesterdayUS Attorneys General Believe Meta, Alphabet's CEOs Were Aware of Alleged Deal to Control Ad Market
YesterdayKamala Harris Struggles to Push Voting Rights Bill Through 'Brick Wall' of Moderate Opposition
YesterdayArgentine Town Goes Dark to Fight Massive Beetles 'Invasion' – Video
YesterdayMoscow Court Arrests Eight Suspected Members of REvil Hacking Group
YesterdayStarmer Repeats Call for Johnson to Resign Over ‘Wine-Time Fridays’