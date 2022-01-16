Registration was successful!
Protests Against COVID Measures Hit Amsterdam
Taliban Fighters Use Force Against Afghan Women Protesting for Rights in Kabul
Taliban Fighters Use Force Against Afghan Women Protesting for Rights in Kabul
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban* on Sunday used force against Afghan women who once again took to the streets of Kabul to protest violations of their rights and... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International
According to the source, the Taliban fired tear gas and pepper spray at the demonstrators.Last week, the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice issued posters in Kabul ordering Afghan women to cover up. Also, the ministry had prohibited women from travelling without having their faces covered in public transport. The Taliban had also banned women from appearing in media and attending educational institutions without conforming attire.After the Taliban takeover in August, Afghan women have repeatedly protested in a number of cities in the country, asking that their rights be respected and for representation in the government and local authorities.*Organisation is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
protests, afghanistan, taliban, women

Taliban Fighters Use Force Against Afghan Women Protesting for Rights in Kabul

14:00 GMT 16.01.2022
Afghan women take part in a protest march for their rights under the Taliban rule in the downtown area of Kabul on September 3, 2021.
Afghan women take part in a protest march for their rights under the Taliban rule in the downtown area of Kabul on September 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / HOSHANG HASHIMI
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban* on Sunday used force against Afghan women who once again took to the streets of Kabul to protest violations of their rights and a set of regulations imposed on them, one of the demonstrators told Sputnik.

"We came out for women's rights. We protested peacefully. The Taliban harassed me," the protester said.

According to the source, the Taliban fired tear gas and pepper spray at the demonstrators.
Last week, the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice issued posters in Kabul ordering Afghan women to cover up. Also, the ministry had prohibited women from travelling without having their faces covered in public transport. The Taliban had also banned women from appearing in media and attending educational institutions without conforming attire.
After the Taliban takeover in August, Afghan women have repeatedly protested in a number of cities in the country, asking that their rights be respected and for representation in the government and local authorities.
*Organisation is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
