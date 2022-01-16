https://sputniknews.com/20220116/taliban-fighters-use-force-against-afghan-women-protesting-for-rights-in-kabul-1092298696.html

Taliban Fighters Use Force Against Afghan Women Protesting for Rights in Kabul

KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban* on Sunday used force against Afghan women who once again took to the streets of Kabul to protest violations of their rights and... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International

According to the source, the Taliban fired tear gas and pepper spray at the demonstrators.Last week, the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice issued posters in Kabul ordering Afghan women to cover up. Also, the ministry had prohibited women from travelling without having their faces covered in public transport. The Taliban had also banned women from appearing in media and attending educational institutions without conforming attire.After the Taliban takeover in August, Afghan women have repeatedly protested in a number of cities in the country, asking that their rights be respected and for representation in the government and local authorities.*Organisation is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

