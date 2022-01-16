Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/somali-government-spokesman-wounded-by-explosion-in-mogadishu-reports-say-1092292752.html
Somali Government Spokesman Wounded by Explosion in Mogadishu, Reports Say
Somali Government Spokesman Wounded by Explosion in Mogadishu, Reports Say
According to the report, the incident occurred outside the official's house. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. 16.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-16T08:56+0000
2022-01-16T09:31+0000
somalia
africa
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/03/1082531982_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0ce651490961977170e4f9e3c13906da.jpg
Spokesman for the Somali federal government Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu has been injured in an alleged suicide attack in the capital city of Mogadishu, Reuters reported citing a witness. Reuters also cited a photographer at the scene of the incident, saying that body parts are scattered all around the area.Several photos and videos, purportedly taken at the site of the incident, have since emerged online.
somalia
somalia, africa

Somali Government Spokesman Wounded by Explosion in Mogadishu, Reports Say

08:56 GMT 16.01.2022 (Updated: 09:31 GMT 16.01.2022)
A wounded person is carried into an ambulance following three blasts of suicide bomb car attacks in Mogadishu, on November 9, 2018.
A wounded person is carried into an ambulance following three blasts of suicide bomb car attacks in Mogadishu, on November 9, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / Abdi Hussein Farah
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
According to the report, the incident occurred outside the official's house. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Spokesman for the Somali federal government Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu has been injured in an alleged suicide attack in the capital city of Mogadishu, Reuters reported citing a witness. Reuters also cited a photographer at the scene of the incident, saying that body parts are scattered all around the area.
Several photos and videos, purportedly taken at the site of the incident, have since emerged online.
