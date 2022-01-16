https://sputniknews.com/20220116/somali-government-spokesman-wounded-by-explosion-in-mogadishu-reports-say-1092292752.html

Somali Government Spokesman Wounded by Explosion in Mogadishu, Reports Say

According to the report, the incident occurred outside the official's house. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. 16.01.2022, Sputnik International

somalia

africa

Spokesman for the Somali federal government Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu has been injured in an alleged suicide attack in the capital city of Mogadishu, Reuters reported citing a witness. Reuters also cited a photographer at the scene of the incident, saying that body parts are scattered all around the area.Several photos and videos, purportedly taken at the site of the incident, have since emerged online.

somalia, africa