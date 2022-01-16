Somali Government Spokesman Wounded by Explosion in Mogadishu, Reports Say
08:56 GMT 16.01.2022 (Updated: 09:31 GMT 16.01.2022)
© AFP 2021 / Abdi Hussein FarahA wounded person is carried into an ambulance following three blasts of suicide bomb car attacks in Mogadishu, on November 9, 2018.
According to the report, the incident occurred outside the official's house. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Spokesman for the Somali federal government Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu has been injured in an alleged suicide attack in the capital city of Mogadishu, Reuters reported citing a witness. Reuters also cited a photographer at the scene of the incident, saying that body parts are scattered all around the area.
Several photos and videos, purportedly taken at the site of the incident, have since emerged online.
Breaking: Former journalist and Somali government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu has been targeted by a suicide bomber in #Mogadishu. pic.twitter.com/3fdI9IXMMZ— CNA Digital (@cna_digital) January 16, 2022
Footage of the attack on #Somali government spokesperson Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimu when a suicide bomber attacked his vehicle leaving him with injuries whe driving on the Makah Al Mukarama road in the capital #Mogadishu suicide bomber has reportedly died on the spot. pic.twitter.com/2nKRZtCkDP— Suleiman Koronto (@SuleimanSabdow2) January 16, 2022
BREAKING: Initial reports say the explosion occurred Makka Al Mukarama road, especially near Dabka junction. The target unclear but this road is one of the most and busiest streets in #Mogadishu.#Somalia pic.twitter.com/xTxkGNgrJB— Mogadishu Update (@Magdashi3) January 16, 2022