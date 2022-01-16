https://sputniknews.com/20220116/russian-regulator-tells-meta-to-restore-vienna-delegations-facebook-page-1092303555.html

Russian Regulator Tells Meta to Restore Vienna Delegation's Facebook Page

Russian Regulator Tells Meta to Restore Vienna Delegation's Facebook Page

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor told Facebook's parent company Meta to restore access to the page of the state delegation to... 16.01.2022

"Roskomnadzor sent a letter to the US company Meta Platforms on January 16… telling it to immediately lift all restrictions on the official page of the Russian delegation to Vienna negotiations on military security and arms control and explain their reasoning," it said in a statement.The page, affiliated with the Russian Foreign Ministry, was blocked for allegedly publishing illegal content. Roskomnadzor said Meta’s decision broke fundamental rules of free access to information and called it an act of censorship.

