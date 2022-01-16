https://sputniknews.com/20220116/priyanka-chopra-dispels-rumours-about-breakup-with-nick-jonas-1092295714.html

Priyanka Chopra Dispels Rumours About Breakup With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Dispels Rumours About Breakup With Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra married pop star Nick Jonas in 2018 after dating for over a year. However, in November of last year there were rumours about their... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-16T13:12+0000

2022-01-16T13:12+0000

2022-01-16T13:12+0000

hollywood

hollywood

celebrities

hollywood

india

bollywood

hollywood

celebrities

priyanka chopra

bollywood

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0c/1082602770_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3a3a0cefefc6d6f3e072cc20f1b82f1d.jpg

Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra has finally spoken up about the rumours of a breakup with her husband Nick Jonas.The "Quantico" star, who will be featured on the cover of Vanity Fair's February 2022 issue, spoke about the speculations after the change of name on social media, saying: "It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that's behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate".Priyanka, who was last seen in "Matrix 4", dropped her husband's surname from her social media account in November 2021. However, she had made it clear last year that she did so because she wanted her Instagram account to be similar to her Twitter account.Aside from this, she also posted some mushy photos with her pop star husband after dropping the surname, with the actress' mother, Madhu Chopra, addressing the rumours about Priyanka and Nick's split, telling the media that "it's all rubbish, don't spread rumours".

hollywood

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

hollywood, hollywood, celebrities, hollywood, india, bollywood, hollywood, celebrities, priyanka chopra, bollywood, nick jonas, india