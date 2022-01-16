https://sputniknews.com/20220116/priyanka-chopra-dispels-rumours-about-breakup-with-nick-jonas-1092295714.html
Actress Priyanka Chopra married pop star Nick Jonas in 2018 after dating for over a year. However, in November of last year there were rumours about their... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International
Actress Priyanka Chopra married pop star Nick Jonas in 2018 after dating for over a year. However, in November of last year there were rumours about their breakup as the actress dropped Nick's surname from her Instagram account.
Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra
has finally spoken up about the rumours of a breakup with her husband Nick Jonas.
The "Quantico" star, who will be featured on the cover of Vanity Fair's February 2022 issue, spoke about the speculations after the change of name on social media, saying: "It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that's behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate".
"It's just a professional hazard...Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don't think it needs that", she added.
Priyanka, who was last seen in "Matrix 4", dropped her husband's
surname from her social media account in November 2021. However, she had made it clear last year that she did so because she wanted her Instagram account to be similar to her Twitter account.
In an interview with ETimes, she had said: "I don't know. I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people. It's social media, guys. Just chill out".
Aside from this, she also posted some mushy photos with her pop star husband after dropping the surname, with the actress' mother, Madhu Chopra
, addressing the rumours about Priyanka and Nick's split, telling the media that "it's all rubbish, don't spread rumours".