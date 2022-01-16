https://sputniknews.com/20220116/powerful-58-magnitude-earthquake-hits-bougainville-papua-new-guinea--1092297668.html

Powerful 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bougainville, Papua New Guinea

The island nation is situated in a seismically active area known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. 16.01.2022, Sputnik International

A 5.8-magnitude quake was registered on Sunday in the Bougainville region of Papua New Guinea, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 400 km (248 miles), according to the centre. At the same time, the US Geological Survey evaluated the tremor as 6.1-magnitude.So far, there have been no reports of any damages caused by the quake.

