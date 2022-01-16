Registration was successful!
Massive Fire at British-Era Secunderabad Club in India's Telangana, Police Probe Started - Video
Massive Fire at British-Era Secunderabad Club in India's Telangana, Police Probe Started - Video
The Secunderabad club was earlier known as the Secunderabad Garrison Club, the Secunderabad Gymkhana Club, and the United Services Club. Until 1947, only... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International
A massive fire broke out at the Secunderabad Club in the Indian state of Telangana in the wee hours of Sunday morning, causing an estimated INR 200 million ($2,688,660) in damages to the property.Established by the British in 1878, the Secunderabad Club is one of the oldest clubs in India. It is spread across a 22-acre property in the heart of Secunderabad and was given "heritage" status by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority.Fire engines were dispatched into service and after hours of effort, they were able to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.No casualties have been reported so far and the local police have registered a case and are investigating the incident, however, officials suspect that the fire originated due to an electric short-circuit.Eyewitnesses told the local media that firefighters had to struggle for three hours to douse the flames as there was so much flammable material at the property that it made battling the blaze very difficult.Established on 26 April 1878, it is one of the five oldest clubs in India.Netizens also expressed grief over the incident as they shared photos of the club and remembered the moments they had spent there.
06:23 GMT 16.01.2022 (Updated: 06:25 GMT 16.01.2022)
© Photo : Sandeep SethScreenshot from a video, depicting a firefighter putting out a blaze that broke out at the British-era Secunderabad Club in the Indian state of Telangana on 16 January 2022.
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
The Secunderabad club was earlier known as the Secunderabad Garrison Club, the Secunderabad Gymkhana Club, and the United Services Club. Until 1947, only British residents and a few high-ranking officers were offered membership in the club.
A massive fire broke out at the Secunderabad Club in the Indian state of Telangana in the wee hours of Sunday morning, causing an estimated INR 200 million ($2,688,660) in damages to the property.
Established by the British in 1878, the Secunderabad Club is one of the oldest clubs in India. It is spread across a 22-acre property in the heart of Secunderabad and was given "heritage" status by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority.
Fire engines were dispatched into service and after hours of effort, they were able to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
No casualties have been reported so far and the local police have registered a case and are investigating the incident, however, officials suspect that the fire originated due to an electric short-circuit.
Eyewitnesses told the local media that firefighters had to struggle for three hours to douse the flames as there was so much flammable material at the property that it made battling the blaze very difficult.
Established on 26 April 1878, it is one of the five oldest clubs in India.
Netizens also expressed grief over the incident as they shared photos of the club and remembered the moments they had spent there.
