Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/israeli-pm-pledges-netanyahus-possible-plea-deal-will-not-bring-down-coalition-government-1092300755.html
Israeli PM Pledges Netanyahu's Possible Plea Deal Will Not Bring Down Coalition Government
Israeli PM Pledges Netanyahu's Possible Plea Deal Will Not Bring Down Coalition Government
According to media reports, the plea deal might see Netanyahu removed from political life for years. The present broad ruling coalition, in turn, assembled on... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-16T17:50+0000
2022-01-16T17:50+0000
naftali bennett
middle east
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090733495_41:0:1360:742_1920x0_80_0_0_9ec407809f780ceb633a9e31883ab8be.png
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has given his assurance that predictions made by "various political commentators" - that the governing coalition will fall if Benjamin Netanyahu signs a plea deal - are unsubstantiated and will not come to fruition.Grim scenarios from political analysts for the coalition are based on the uncertainty about the loyalty of its members. The coalition led by Bennett encompasses parties from both ends of the political spectrum, who united in 2021 with the goal of ousting political veteran Netanyahu from power.The coalition, however, was also cemented by a pledge made by right-wing parties not to team up with their natural ally, Likud, for as long as it was led by Netanyahu. The latter, however, might soon lose his post – several media reports suggested lately that the former prime minister is mulling signing a plea deal with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit that would end his prosecution on several criminal charges and will see him banned from political life for seven years.According to a report by Channel 12, the deal has been on the table for nearly two years, but previously Netanyahu rejected it because it includes a conviction of "moral turpitude", which would lead to the ban from politics. With reports about his possible departure from politics, some of the allies in Bennett's coalition have already started to speculate on their future political plans that might include Likud – the party that won most seats in the last general election.The lawmaker from the New Hope party, Sharren Haskel, noted that "if Netanyahu goes, everything is possible". Likud could secure dominance in the Knesset (parliament) with the help of traditional allies from ultra-conservative parties, should any right-wing force from the ruling coalition join it. Such a move would also undermine the present government and prompt the formation of a new government.Netanyahu has not commented on reports that he is considering signing a plea deal, which will also require the approval of an Israeli court. Anonymous sources close to the former prime minister claimed in an interview with Channel 12 that Netanyahu and his attorneys are indicating that they back the plea deal.
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/netanyahu-expected-to-make-plea-deal-banning-him-from-politics-for-seven-years-israeli-media-says-1092269212.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090733495_206:0:1195:742_1920x0_80_0_0_341243a9867100775eae0591d5a1569c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
naftali bennett, middle east, israel

Israeli PM Pledges Netanyahu's Possible Plea Deal Will Not Bring Down Coalition Government

17:50 GMT 16.01.2022
© YouTube/News NightPrime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks about Israeli couple arrested in Turkey for snapping, sharing photos of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s home.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks about Israeli couple arrested in Turkey for snapping, sharing photos of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s home. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
© YouTube/News Night
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
According to media reports, the plea deal might see Netanyahu removed from political life for years. The present broad ruling coalition, in turn, assembled on condition of not joining the Likud Party as long as the former prime minister leads it.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has given his assurance that predictions made by "various political commentators" - that the governing coalition will fall if Benjamin Netanyahu signs a plea deal - are unsubstantiated and will not come to fruition.

"Our government is not pointing out problems, it’s working to fix them […] rest assured, the government of Israel is working and continuing to work quietly and effectively day after day for the citizens of Israel."

Grim scenarios from political analysts for the coalition are based on the uncertainty about the loyalty of its members. The coalition led by Bennett encompasses parties from both ends of the political spectrum, who united in 2021 with the goal of ousting political veteran Netanyahu from power.
The coalition, however, was also cemented by a pledge made by right-wing parties not to team up with their natural ally, Likud, for as long as it was led by Netanyahu. The latter, however, might soon lose his post – several media reports suggested lately that the former prime minister is mulling signing a plea deal with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit that would end his prosecution on several criminal charges and will see him banned from political life for seven years.
According to a report by Channel 12, the deal has been on the table for nearly two years, but previously Netanyahu rejected it because it includes a conviction of "moral turpitude", which would lead to the ban from politics. With reports about his possible departure from politics, some of the allies in Bennett's coalition have already started to speculate on their future political plans that might include Likud – the party that won most seats in the last general election.
In this file photo taken on March 11, 2021 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint press conference with his Hungarian and Czech counterparts in Jerusalem - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
Netanyahu Expected to Make Plea Deal Banning Him From Politics for Seven Years, Israeli Media Says
14 January, 23:47 GMT
The lawmaker from the New Hope party, Sharren Haskel, noted that "if Netanyahu goes, everything is possible". Likud could secure dominance in the Knesset (parliament) with the help of traditional allies from ultra-conservative parties, should any right-wing force from the ruling coalition join it. Such a move would also undermine the present government and prompt the formation of a new government.
Netanyahu has not commented on reports that he is considering signing a plea deal, which will also require the approval of an Israeli court. Anonymous sources close to the former prime minister claimed in an interview with Channel 12 that Netanyahu and his attorneys are indicating that they back the plea deal.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:58 GMTRussian Regulator Tells Meta to Restore Vienna Delegation's Facebook Page
18:41 GMTSNL Version of Joe Biden Has a Solution For Pandemic: 'Stop Seeing Spider-Man!'
18:36 GMTJordan Peterson Steps in to Defend Joe Rogan as Scientists Sign Letter Condemning His COVID Claims
18:25 GMTViral Video Explains Why Spaghetti Spoons Have Holes
18:21 GMT'Will Never Choose Bezos': Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan Would Favour Russian Rocket for Space Travel
18:09 GMT'Boris, Get Exit Done': Scottish Newspaper Trolls UK PM With His Famous Brexit Slogan
17:50 GMTIsraeli PM Pledges Netanyahu's Possible Plea Deal Will Not Bring Down Coalition Government
17:21 GMTColleyville Synagogue Crisis: Hostage-Taker Was Reportedly a British Citizen
17:15 GMTUK Authorities Concerned About Anti-Vaxxer Movement as it Tends To Extremism, Report Says
17:04 GMTBiden Calls Texas Synagogue Hostage Situation 'an Act of Terror'
16:54 GMTRetired Officer Opens Up On Heinous Decapitation Case Which Inspired Scream Horror Saga
15:50 GMTBBC Faces £2Bn in Cuts as Culture Minister Freezes License Fee for Two Years
15:43 GMTJanuary Unrest in Kazakhstan's Almaty Left 149 Civilians Dead
15:21 GMTNATO-Russia Relations Near Red Line Due to Alliance's Military Support of Ukraine, Peskov Tells CNN
15:07 GMTWatch: Largest Map of the Universe Created by Dark Energy Telescope Can Unveil Secrets of Cosmos
14:19 GMTSome of America's NATO Allies Were 'Unsettled' by 'Certain US Ideas' at Security Guarantee Talks
14:06 GMTCarrie Johnson 'Regrets' Hugging Friend During COVID Lockdown After Photo Surfaces
14:00 GMTTaliban Fighters Use Force Against Afghan Women Protesting for Rights in Kabul
13:47 GMTAhead of Crucial Polls in Indian States, Muslim Organisation Urges Voters To Support BJP
13:31 GMTProtests Against COVID Measures Hit Amsterdam