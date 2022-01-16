https://sputniknews.com/20220116/hostage-crisis-at-colleyville-synagogue-what-is-known-so-far-1092287855.html

Hostage Crisis at Colleyville Synagogue: What Is Known So Far?

The scene has remained tense for more than five hours, as the FBI is still negotiating with the gunman, who is reportedly the brother of a convicted terrorist... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International

No one has been reported injured so far in a hostage situation at a synagogue in the small town of Colleyville, which began during a Shabbat service.*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states.

