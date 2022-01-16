https://sputniknews.com/20220116/florida-governors-race-candidate-compares-desantis-to-hitler-for-abuse-of-power-1092286550.html

Florida Governor's Race Candidate Compares DeSantis to Hitler for 'Abuse of Power'

The Florida gubernatorial primary is expected to be held in August this year. Fried will campaign against former Florida Governor Charlie Crist and others

Nikki Fried, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Florida and currently an agriculture commissioner, has compared Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler.In an interview with Florida public radio aired on Friday, Fried was discussing the governor and his domestic policies in the state. According to the commissioner, "instead of listening and trying to govern with the people, he is trying to govern over the people."Fried claimed that she "studied" Hitler and the ways he came to power, "you know, wanting his own militia," referring to DeSantis' decision to re-establish a state guard, which is used by other states in the event of an emergency.Fried was then asked about individuals who think that making Hitler parallels is inappropriate, and she indicated that politicians who do so have "lost the plot.""Not at all, I mean look, do I think that we are going to get to the extent of Hitler’s power?" Fried responded. "Of course not, but the rise of his power and what he did to scapegoat certain parts and certainly the Jewish community in Germany and how he utilized going after the media, going after and scapegoating people and blaming people and putting fear and taking over the military. That’s what this governor is doing."Fox News reported upon the statements, with DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw telling the outlet that Fried's words belittle Hitler's atrocities.In the comments section, however, many users recalled one of the Internet's oldest memes, "Godwin's Law," which states that the longer the debate goes on, the more likely it is that a participant in the discussion will compare an opponent to Hitler, with Pushaw calling Fried's comparisons a "sign of desperation or intellectual laziness."And more to the controversy from the same interview, when discussing the high level of Republican support among the state's Hispanic communities, the politician said that the members of such communities "had the wool pulled over their eyes," by a "radical right party."Fried also criticized the governor's stance on not allowing private businesses in the state to impose vaccine mandates. The gubernatorial candidate noted that DeSantis "went even further" when he allegedly said that he "was going to try to eliminate diversity and inclusion training," while it was, in fact, corporations and businesses who were promoting the idea of equality and inclusiveness in the workforce.

