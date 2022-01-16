https://sputniknews.com/20220116/biden-calls-texas-synagogue-hostage-situation-an-act-of-terror-1092302178.html

Biden Calls Texas Synagogue Hostage Situation 'an Act of Terror'

An unidentified armed man entered a synagogue in the small town of Colleyville, Texas, taking hostage four of those inside, including the rabbi. Eventually... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden has called the attack on a synagogue in the town of Colleyville, Texas an "act of terror" after discussing the incident with the attorney general.Biden said there was not enough information to establish what the attacker's motives were, but added that he allegedly got his weapons from the street. POTUS lamented a lack of focus on strict control over gun purchases and sales, as well as the trafficking of ghost guns.Four people were taken hostage inside the Texas synagogue on 15 January as the rabbi led the morning Shabbat service. The livestream of the service suggested that the man, armed with an unidentified weapon, was apparently suffering emotional anguish, demanding that his sister be released and claiming he was "going to die doing this".

