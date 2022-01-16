Sputnik is live from Paris, as anti-abortion activists are rallying for the "March for Life" protest, as they raise their voice against recent proposals which suggest including an extension of the legal abortion deadline from 12 to 14 weeks, as well as the removal of the conscience clause for abortions.The Paris March for Life has been held every year since 2005 when protesters marked the 30th anniversary of the 1975 law, which legalised abortion in France. Similar events are usually held in other cities across the country.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Anti-Abortion Protesters Hold March for Life in Paris
The march is usually attended by thousands of people from across the country, as well as from other European nations: in 2017, the event gathered at least 50,000,
