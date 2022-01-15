https://sputniknews.com/20220115/weekly-wrap-up-bush-blair-iraq-memo-released-biden-poll-numbers-crater-1092269435.html

Weekly Wrap Up; Bush Blair Iraq Memo Released; Biden Poll Numbers Crater

Weekly Wrap Up; Bush Blair Iraq Memo Released; Biden Poll Numbers Crater

A memo showing that President Bush and Prime Minister Tony Blair plotted a public relations plan to sell the Iraq invasion has been unearthed. 15.01.2022, Sputnik International

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a press conference today discussing the results of last week's negotiations. Also, we discuss the Iranian foreign minister's visit to China and President Ortega's inauguration.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. A memo showing that President Bush and Prime Minister Tony Blair plotted a public relations plan to sell the Iraq invasion has been unearthed. Also, the EU says that it will fall in line with sanctions against Mali and we discuss the outcome of this week's negotiations between the US and NATO.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City joins us to discuss this week's domestic news stories. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is arguing that working-class support for the Democrats has collapsed. Also, President Biden's poll numbers are cratering and the Federal Reserve contemplates methods to address inflation.Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate, Green Party, and Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, join us to discuss Africa and the Global South. President Biden's former special envoy to Haiti has blasted the US policy towards the island nation. Also, President Ortega is moving Nicaragua into China's economic orbit and President Biden is supporting French colonialism in Africa.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity and Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author, join us to discuss the recent negotiations between the US and Russia. Many are anticipating possible announcements when the Russian and Chinese leaders meet on February 4th. Also, we discuss the outcome of the US Russia negotiations and the coup attempt in Kazakhstan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

