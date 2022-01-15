Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220115/wasted-opportunity-new-british-vogue-cover-with-all-black-models-slammed-for-being-offensive-1092280566.html
'Wasted Opportunity': New British Vogue Cover With All Black Models Slammed For Being 'Offensive'
'Wasted Opportunity': New British Vogue Cover With All Black Models Slammed For Being 'Offensive'
As one of the world's most influential fashion magazines, Vogue is no stranger to finding itself mired in a row. So significant is it that its very covers can... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-15T16:56+0000
2022-01-15T16:56+0000
society
viral
vogue
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092281425_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_44e4e86ed45673b400ab168eff92c554.jpg
The February 2022 cover of British Vogue that features nine black models has provoked fury among some netizens, who criticised the magazine for using unflattering light and intentionally making the models look darker than they are.The models featured on the cover are Adut Akech, Amar Akway, Majesty Amare, Akon Changkou, Maty Fall, Janet Jumbo, Abény Nhial, Nyagua Ruea and Anok Yai, and it was styled by British Vogue's editor-In-chief Edward Enninful who took over the reins from Alexandra Shulman in 2017 when the magazine was facing criticism for a perceived lack of diversity. However, Enninful's answer to that concern seems to have ruffled feathers somewhat.Some were left unsatisfied with the models' origin.For some people, the models seemed to look "angry" and "hostile" but others tried to explain that the styling was "dramatic" rather than "angry".The cover was still "stunning" to many people, who appreciated the concept.This is not the first time Vogue has faced a backlash for one of its covers. When it comes to lighting black people for cover photos, there are always people who are dissatisfied. For example, when iconic athlete Simone Biles got her Vogue cover, netizens flocked to Twitter to lambast almost everything: from the choice of angles to the choice of the photographer (who was not black).Another such incident notably occurred a year ago, when in February 2021 US vice-president Kamala Harris appeared on the cover. But that time, the critics accused the magazine of "whitewashing" Madame VP.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092281425_522:0:3253:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7cb1bcf61db986781f363ee36d4af2ba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, viral, vogue

'Wasted Opportunity': New British Vogue Cover With All Black Models Slammed For Being 'Offensive'

16:56 GMT 15.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Nicola Delfino / Vogue magazine
Vogue magazine - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Nicola Delfino /
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
As one of the world's most influential fashion magazines, Vogue is no stranger to finding itself mired in a row. So significant is it that its very covers can be considered a statement in their own right and have often prompted controversy ranging from unhealthily skinny models to questions of ethnicity.
The February 2022 cover of British Vogue that features nine black models has provoked fury among some netizens, who criticised the magazine for using unflattering light and intentionally making the models look darker than they are.
The models featured on the cover are Adut Akech, Amar Akway, Majesty Amare, Akon Changkou, Maty Fall, Janet Jumbo, Abény Nhial, Nyagua Ruea and Anok Yai, and it was styled by British Vogue's editor-In-chief Edward Enninful who took over the reins from Alexandra Shulman in 2017 when the magazine was facing criticism for a perceived lack of diversity. However, Enninful's answer to that concern seems to have ruffled feathers somewhat.
Some were left unsatisfied with the models' origin.
For some people, the models seemed to look "angry" and "hostile" but others tried to explain that the styling was "dramatic" rather than "angry".
The cover was still "stunning" to many people, who appreciated the concept.
This is not the first time Vogue has faced a backlash for one of its covers. When it comes to lighting black people for cover photos, there are always people who are dissatisfied. For example, when iconic athlete Simone Biles got her Vogue cover, netizens flocked to Twitter to lambast almost everything: from the choice of angles to the choice of the photographer (who was not black).
Another such incident notably occurred a year ago, when in February 2021 US vice-president Kamala Harris appeared on the cover. But that time, the critics accused the magazine of "whitewashing" Madame VP.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:03 GMTDjokovic’s Australian Saga: Minister Explains Why No 1’s Visa Was Cancelled Again
17:02 GMTCSTO Chief Accuses ‘Well-Organized’ Terror Groups of Kazakhstan Unrest
16:56 GMT'Wasted Opportunity': New British Vogue Cover With All Black Models Slammed For Being 'Offensive'
16:24 GMTInt'l Energy Firms Tell US They Lack Gas to Replace Russian Supplies to Europe, Media Says
16:09 GMTFour Anti-Vax Protesters Detained for Sit-in at New York Restaurant - Video
15:56 GMTTsunami Hits Parts of Japan, Local Newspaper Says
15:52 GMTIndia Mulls Ditching Some Foreign Defense Deals to Boost Domestic Arms Industry - Reports
15:38 GMTBill Cosby’s Lawyer Files Complaint About 'Sexist' Remark Made by Judge During Hearing
15:26 GMTTory Rank-and-File Join MPs Calling for Johnson to Quit Over ‘Partygate’ Affair
15:21 GMTVideos: Mysterious Ghost Ship Discovered in Gulf of Thailand
14:55 GMTTsunami Warning Issued for US West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii After Undersea Volcanic Eruption Near Tonga
13:55 GMTThe End is Nigh? Sixth Mass Extinction on Earth Underway, Study Warns
13:53 GMTDemonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Nationality and Borders Bill
13:44 GMT#PartyGate: No 10's 'Wine-Time Fridays' Prompt Memeflood Online
13:30 GMTMessi Magic at PSG: 8 New Sponsors, 15M Social Media Followers & Massive Jump in Shirt Sales
12:31 GMTCoins Discovered Near the Thames Could Rewrite London's History, Archaeologist Says
12:22 GMTUS May Launch UN Showdown With Russia If 'Ukrainian Crisis Escalates'
12:16 GMTMoscow Court Arrests Two More Members of REvil Hacker Group
12:05 GMTEx-Obama Staffer Harry Wilson Reportedly Mulls New York Governor Run as Republican
11:44 GMTProtests Against COVID Restrictions Hit Hamburg Despite Ban