'Wasted Opportunity': New British Vogue Cover With All Black Models Slammed For Being 'Offensive'

The February 2022 cover of British Vogue that features nine black models has provoked fury among some netizens, who criticised the magazine for using unflattering light and intentionally making the models look darker than they are.The models featured on the cover are Adut Akech, Amar Akway, Majesty Amare, Akon Changkou, Maty Fall, Janet Jumbo, Abény Nhial, Nyagua Ruea and Anok Yai, and it was styled by British Vogue's editor-In-chief Edward Enninful who took over the reins from Alexandra Shulman in 2017 when the magazine was facing criticism for a perceived lack of diversity. However, Enninful's answer to that concern seems to have ruffled feathers somewhat.Some were left unsatisfied with the models' origin.For some people, the models seemed to look "angry" and "hostile" but others tried to explain that the styling was "dramatic" rather than "angry".The cover was still "stunning" to many people, who appreciated the concept.This is not the first time Vogue has faced a backlash for one of its covers. When it comes to lighting black people for cover photos, there are always people who are dissatisfied. For example, when iconic athlete Simone Biles got her Vogue cover, netizens flocked to Twitter to lambast almost everything: from the choice of angles to the choice of the photographer (who was not black).Another such incident notably occurred a year ago, when in February 2021 US vice-president Kamala Harris appeared on the cover. But that time, the critics accused the magazine of "whitewashing" Madame VP.

