US Attorneys General Believe Meta, Alphabet's CEOs Were Aware of Alleged Deal to Control Ad Market

The lawsuit against the two American IT giants was originally filed in 2020, but many of its details remain sealed. The revelation comes as tech industry... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International

The CEOs of Meta (former Facebook) and Alphabet (parent company of Google) were aware of the deal to cooperate on the advertisement market to control and manipulate prices on it in alleged violation of US law, newly revealed documents from the lawsuit against the two companies have shown.According to the lawsuit, filed by the attorneys general of several US states, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg was included in the 2018 email thread, in which the company's chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, discussed the deal with Alphabet. Zuckerberg also received an email directly addressed to him once the deal was hammered out, the lawsuit says. The prosecution believes that Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai also knew about the deal and approved it.The companies challenged the claims made in the lawsuit. Alphabet's spokesperson insisted that while the deal was no secret, it doesn't necessarily mean that Pichai approved it.Meta's spokesperson stated that the deal reviewed in the lawsuit was no different from other agreements that the company struck with other ads bidding platforms and actually facilitated competition instead of hampering it as the authors of the lawsuit claim.The US state attorneys general claim that Alphabet sought to exercise control over the prices and sales on the advertisement market, inflating costs for the clients via an agreement with then-Facebook (currently known as Meta).The litigation, launched back in December 2020, continues as both companies face scrutiny in various areas: from voluntary moderation (or lack thereof) of the content on their platforms to their alleged monopolist positions on the market. Meta, for one, is facing the threat of being broken up due to the share of the market it holds, with the US government seeking to strip the company of its WhatsApp and Instagram divisions.

