Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220115/us-attorneys-general-believe-meta-alphabets-ceos-were-aware-of-alleged-deal-to-control-ad-market-1092284191.html
US Attorneys General Believe Meta, Alphabet's CEOs Were Aware of Alleged Deal to Control Ad Market
US Attorneys General Believe Meta, Alphabet's CEOs Were Aware of Alleged Deal to Control Ad Market
The lawsuit against the two American IT giants was originally filed in 2020, but many of its details remain sealed. The revelation comes as tech industry... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-15T19:15+0000
2022-01-15T19:15+0000
us
facebook
alphabet inc
meta
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092284126_1030:71:3120:1247_1920x0_80_0_0_7b4eae4fde44a69996f77d5dc4144181.jpg
The CEOs of Meta (former Facebook) and Alphabet (parent company of Google) were aware of the deal to cooperate on the advertisement market to control and manipulate prices on it in alleged violation of US law, newly revealed documents from the lawsuit against the two companies have shown.According to the lawsuit, filed by the attorneys general of several US states, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg was included in the 2018 email thread, in which the company's chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, discussed the deal with Alphabet. Zuckerberg also received an email directly addressed to him once the deal was hammered out, the lawsuit says. The prosecution believes that Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai also knew about the deal and approved it.The companies challenged the claims made in the lawsuit. Alphabet's spokesperson insisted that while the deal was no secret, it doesn't necessarily mean that Pichai approved it.Meta's spokesperson stated that the deal reviewed in the lawsuit was no different from other agreements that the company struck with other ads bidding platforms and actually facilitated competition instead of hampering it as the authors of the lawsuit claim.The US state attorneys general claim that Alphabet sought to exercise control over the prices and sales on the advertisement market, inflating costs for the clients via an agreement with then-Facebook (currently known as Meta).The litigation, launched back in December 2020, continues as both companies face scrutiny in various areas: from voluntary moderation (or lack thereof) of the content on their platforms to their alleged monopolist positions on the market. Meta, for one, is facing the threat of being broken up due to the share of the market it holds, with the US government seeking to strip the company of its WhatsApp and Instagram divisions.
https://sputniknews.com/20201222/google-facebook-agreed-to-cooperate-against-possible-antitrust-proceedings-reports-say-1081538031.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092284126_1025:58:3120:1630_1920x0_80_0_0_05616b646858a6d6709505ba0a545127.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, facebook, alphabet inc, meta

US Attorneys General Believe Meta, Alphabet's CEOs Were Aware of Alleged Deal to Control Ad Market

19:15 GMT 15.01.2022
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana, LM Otero, Jens MeyerThis combination of 2018-2020 photos shows, from left, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The CEOs of social media giants Facebook, Twitter and Google face a new grilling by Congress, Thursday, March 25, 2021, one focused on their efforts to prevent their platforms from spreading falsehoods and inciting violence. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, LM Otero, Jens Meyer)
This combination of 2018-2020 photos shows, from left, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The CEOs of social media giants Facebook, Twitter and Google face a new grilling by Congress, Thursday, March 25, 2021, one focused on their efforts to prevent their platforms from spreading falsehoods and inciting violence. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, LM Otero, Jens Meyer) - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana, LM Otero, Jens Meyer
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The lawsuit against the two American IT giants was originally filed in 2020, but many of its details remain sealed. The revelation comes as tech industry giants are facing increased scrutiny from the US authorities, and Meta specifically faces the risk of being forcibly split up into smaller companies.
The CEOs of Meta (former Facebook) and Alphabet (parent company of Google) were aware of the deal to cooperate on the advertisement market to control and manipulate prices on it in alleged violation of US law, newly revealed documents from the lawsuit against the two companies have shown.
According to the lawsuit, filed by the attorneys general of several US states, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg was included in the 2018 email thread, in which the company's chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, discussed the deal with Alphabet. Zuckerberg also received an email directly addressed to him once the deal was hammered out, the lawsuit says. The prosecution believes that Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai also knew about the deal and approved it.
Google, Facebook - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2020
Google, Facebook Agreed to Cooperate Against Possible Antitrust Proceedings, Reports Say
22 December 2020, 10:40 GMT
The companies challenged the claims made in the lawsuit. Alphabet's spokesperson insisted that while the deal was no secret, it doesn't necessarily mean that Pichai approved it.
"We sign hundreds of agreements every year that don’t require CEO approval, and this was no different", Alphabet's spokesperson said,
Meta's spokesperson stated that the deal reviewed in the lawsuit was no different from other agreements that the company struck with other ads bidding platforms and actually facilitated competition instead of hampering it as the authors of the lawsuit claim.
"These business relationships enable Meta to deliver more value to advertisers while fairly compensating publishers, resulting in better outcomes for all", the spokesperson said.
The US state attorneys general claim that Alphabet sought to exercise control over the prices and sales on the advertisement market, inflating costs for the clients via an agreement with then-Facebook (currently known as Meta).
"Google pocketed the difference between what it told publishers and advertisers that an ad cost and used the pool of money to manipulate future auctions to expand its digital monopoly", the lawsuit describes the scheme.
The litigation, launched back in December 2020, continues as both companies face scrutiny in various areas: from voluntary moderation (or lack thereof) of the content on their platforms to their alleged monopolist positions on the market. Meta, for one, is facing the threat of being broken up due to the share of the market it holds, with the US government seeking to strip the company of its WhatsApp and Instagram divisions.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:40 GMTHostage Situation Reported at Texas Synagogue as Shabbat Services Underway
19:28 GMTFirst Migrant Caravan of 2022 Sets Off From Honduras – Reports
19:15 GMTUS Attorneys General Believe Meta, Alphabet's CEOs Were Aware of Alleged Deal to Control Ad Market
19:10 GMTKamala Harris Struggles to Push Voting Rights Bill Through 'Brick Wall' of Moderate Opposition
18:45 GMTArgentine Town Goes Dark to Fight Massive Beetles 'Invasion' – Video
18:34 GMTMoscow Court Arrests Eight Suspected Members of REvil Hacking Group
18:01 GMTStarmer Repeats Call for Johnson to Resign Over ‘Wine-Time Fridays’
17:56 GMTUS Lawmakers Mull Banning Defence Contractors From Buying Chinese Rare Earths
17:42 GMTVirat Kohli Quits as Indian Cricket Team's Test Skipper
17:37 GMTBatgirl Suit Revealed by Actress Portraying Superheroine in New Movie
17:21 GMTOldest Known 'Bioengineered' Hybrid Animal Discovered in Syria
17:03 GMTDjokovic’s Australian Saga: Minister Explains Why No 1’s Visa Was Cancelled Again
17:02 GMTCSTO Chief Accuses ‘Well-Organized’ Terror Groups of Kazakhstan Unrest
16:56 GMT'Wasted Opportunity': New British Vogue Cover With All Black Models Slammed For Being 'Offensive'
16:24 GMTInt'l Energy Firms Tell US They Lack Gas to Replace Russian Supplies to Europe, Media Says
16:09 GMTFour Anti-Vax Protesters Detained for Sit-in at New York Restaurant - Video
15:56 GMTTsunami Hits Parts of Japan, Local Newspaper Says
15:52 GMTIndia Mulls Ditching Some Foreign Defense Deals to Boost Domestic Arms Industry - Reports
15:38 GMTBill Cosby’s Lawyer Files Complaint About 'Sexist' Remark Made by Judge During Hearing
15:26 GMTTory Rank-and-File Join MPs Calling for Johnson to Quit Over ‘Partygate’ Affair